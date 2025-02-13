Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call of Duty: Mobile Reveals Season 2: Digital Dawn

Call of Duty: Mobile has revealed the latest seasonal content on the way, as Season 2: Digital Dawn arrives next week on iOS and Android

Article Summary Season 2: Digital Dawn brings upgraded maps and epic themed events to Call of Duty: Mobile.

Enjoy a revamped Raid map with enhanced textures, water effects, and a fresh look.

Celebrate Ramadan and Holi with exclusive rewards, challenges, and themed cosmetics.

Unlock new Battle Pass items and unique events like Shiba Feichai crossover.

Activision revealed the latest content coming to Call of Duty: Mobile, as the Black Ops 6 version of Season 2: Digital Dawn arrives next week. Much like previous seasons, you're getting some new events and new map locations, but you're also getting a remaster of Multiplayer, which has been needed for a hot minute. Plus several themed events to take part in and a new Season Pass. We have snippets from their latest blog below as the season launches on February 19 at 4 pm PT.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 2: Digital Dawn

Jack in and prepare for future warfare as Season 2 — Digital Dawn arrives for Call of Duty: Mobile. Deploy to an upgraded and remastered version of the Raid Multiplayer map and participate in new themed events including a special Shiba Feichai crossover event featuring a dynamic Weapon Camo and other rewards. An epic Battle Pass brings new Loadout items like the VLK Rogue Shotgun and the Flash Strike Tactical. In the Challenge Pass, unlock an offroad-themed RC-XD that'll chase down your foes over even the roughest terrain.

Multiplayer: Raid Remastered

Following the remaster of Standoff completed last year, the team have now set their sights on Raid, one of the original launch maps available when Call of Duty: Mobile first released five years ago. The sprawling luxury complex will receive a full touch up inside and out including improved textures and foliage, new paint, new water effects, and many other graphical enhancements.

New Themed Events

Shiba Feichai

Ramadan Starting on February 28, several events will launch in-game to help celebrate Ramadan with login rewards, challenges, and an exchange shop. Throughout the celebration earn rewards like more chances at Secret Caches, the M4 — Rainbow Plume Weapon Blueprint, the Zero — Azurine Dagger, and the Charly — Feather and Plume Operator Skins. Also look out for the Golden Horizon Bundle coming to the Store. This bundle will offer Ramadan-themed cosmetics, including the Otter — Refraction Operator Skin and the Muscle Car — Scared Vehicle Skin for use in Battle Royale. Holi

Celebrate this vibrant holiday from March 6 to March 26 with an associated in-game event that has you earning color fragments through daily and weekly tasks that anyone can complete, like playing matches, damaging enemies, and eliminating enemies in Battle Royale or Multiplayer. By completing all these tasks, you can consume these color fragments for a chance to randomly unlock rewards, including Secret Caches, numerous Battle Royale-related camos, and the Pharo — Color Spray.

