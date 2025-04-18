Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call of Duty: Mobile Reveals Season Four: Infinity Realm

Call of Duty: Mobile has revealed new details of what's to come in the next season, as Season Four: Infinity Realm arrives this Wednesday

Article Summary Play as iconic Black Ops 4 Specialists in new playlists and modes.

Race with jetpacks on the winter-themed Chase mode map.

Enjoy updates in Arena mode simplifying Battle Royale gameplay.

Utilize Tactical Bouncer class to launch players with jump pads.

Activision revealed some of the first details for the latest season of Call of Duty: Mobile, as Season Four: Infinity Realm will be released next week. The season will let you play as characters from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the chance to race with jet packs on the new Chase map, an updated Arena mode in Battle Royale, and new jump pads, and more. Those who choose to buy a Battle Pass will see sci-fi Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, the Vargo-S Assault Rifle base weapon, and other additions. We have more details from their latest blog below, as the content launched on April 23.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season Four: Infinity Realm

Black Ops 4 – Reloaded

Experience intense Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 gameplay across Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Kill Confirmed in this new playlist paying homage to the 2018 game. Deploy as iconic Black Ops 4 Specialists like Ruin, Seraph, Battery, and Prophet, each equipped with a unique Loadout and Operator Skill. The mode features eight different Specialists, four unlocked right away and another four accessible via progression. Each Specialist offers a distinct playstyle; use your unique abilities to overcome the enemy team and declare victory.

New Chase Mode Map

Race to the finish line in a new map for the competitive Chase mode, featuring a new winter aesthetic and obstacles to overcome, and gives players a jetpack functionality to enhance movement potential throughout the obstacle course.

Compete in the Updated Arena

Gear up for an updated Arena mode, simplifying the ruleset for a more kinetic Battle Royale experience including the following changes: Pick 3 Upgrades: In place of the shop, players will acquire drops that trigger character upgrades. Choose one of three different upgrades to further empower your Specialist. Weapons will also improve as attachments unlock throughout the match.

In place of the shop, players will acquire drops that trigger character upgrades. Choose one of three different upgrades to further empower your Specialist. Weapons will also improve as attachments unlock throughout the match. Team Size/Respawns: It's every player for themselves in a 1v1v1v1v1v1 competitive format with no fixed respawn points. Arena's format is single round elimination, so make it count.

New Battle Royale Class: Tactical Bouncer

Open new pathways to your squad using the new Tactical Bouncer class. Place jump pads on the ground that will launch Operators, throwables, vehicles, and more. All players can interact with jump pads, including destroying them to cut off the enemy pursuit. Keep Deploying in Wildcard Battle Royale The Wildcard Battle Royale playlist will continue its limited time run throughout Season 4. Deploy while you still can, gaining special abilities via Battle Royale-specific Wildcards acquired in the match.

