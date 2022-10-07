Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases PC Trailer

Activision continues to promote the hell out of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as they have released a new PC trailer today. The trailer shows off some of the specs and how the game will look compared to the console versions, basically just hyping up everything about the game for those who are running top-of-the-line parts and software. The trailer came with more notes, including pre-order bonuses, which we have a snippet of the info below, but you can check out the full notes here.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Preorder Benefits As well as gaining early access to the Modern Warfare II Campaign, there's free content you can use right now in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone. You also get Beta Early Access and content available in Modern Warfare II at launch, just for preordering the game. For a full rundown, check out this blog. Here's a quick list of what you can claim:

Pre-Order Modern Warfare 2 to receive: Up to one-week early access to the full Modern Warfare II Campaign.

Campaign. Access to the full game on October 28.

Open Beta Early Access.

Final Judgement Bundle: Immediate access to the Legendary "Deathknell" Operator Skin and the Legendary "Bloodthirsty" Weapon Blueprint for use in Vanguard and Warzone. Pre-Order the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2 to receive: All previously listed rewards.

Red Team 141: Four playable Multiplayer Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each wearing a special masked outfit, which will be available during the Open Beta.

Four playable Multiplayer Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each wearing a special masked outfit, which will be available during the Open Beta. FJX Cinder Weapon Vault : At Call of Duty: Next, we plan to share more details on this and the new Gunsmith, which will also be available during the Open Beta.

At we plan to share more details on this and the new Gunsmith, which will also be available during the Open Beta. Season One Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips : If you purchase the Vault Edition after Season One, the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips apply to the current season.

If you purchase the Vault Edition after Season One, the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips apply to the current season. Ghost Legacy Pack: 20+ free items celebrating the Task Force 141 icon, for Modern Warfare® (2019) and Warzone, unlocked upon pre-purchase.