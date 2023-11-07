Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reveals Operation Deadbolt Details

Looking forward to fighting zombies in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III? We now have the lowdown on what's coming for that content.

Article Summary Explore Operation Deadbolt in COD: Modern Warfare III.

Survive zombies and complete unique Contracts.

Collect Acquisitions and Schematics in an open world.

Team up in the Zombies Lobby to prepare and progress.

Activision has revealed more details about Operation Deadbolt, which is the zombie content that will be included in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III. This will be the first Modern Warfare Zombies experience as Operation Deadbolt will task players with surviving hordes of zombies while attempting to complete Contracts. Every experience is different as you'll be thrown into the middle of multiple difficult mission objectives that will have you exploring an open world, all to gain Acquisitions and Schematics to complete the objectives in front of you. All while not dying to zombies popping up every now and then. We have a couple of snippets of info from the company's latest blog about the content as we slowly wind our way to November 10 when the game comes out, and we can experience it all for ourselves.

Modern Warfare Zombies

Welcome to Operation Deadbolt. Your main tasks — aside from surviving hordes of Zombies and the machinations of the PMC group Terminus Outcomes — are threefold:

Operation Deadbolt: Explore an open world and search for valuable Acquisitions and Schematics.

Explore an open world and search for valuable Acquisitions and Schematics. A World of Opportunity: Complete Contracts to earn Essence, collect Acquisitions, and clear Missions to discover what is really happening in the Exclusion Zone.

Complete Contracts to earn Essence, collect Acquisitions, and clear Missions to discover what is really happening in the Exclusion Zone. Secure and Extract: You also need to learn when the situation on the ground becomes advantageous as well as untenable. Immerse yourself and work with other players to complete the more difficult mission objectives, and extract before you're overwhelmed.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Zombies Lobby

The Modern Warfare Zombies Lobby features the same Global Panel access, but the Main Menu is significantly different.

The Main Menu across the top (Lobby, Gear, Strike Team, Customize, Battle Pass, Store) is meant to prepare you for your next mission to survive the undead hordes.

across the top (Lobby, Gear, Strike Team, Customize, Battle Pass, Store) is meant to prepare you for your next mission to survive the undead hordes. The Match and Progress information along the bottom of the screen allows you to launch into your next match, and quickly ascertain how much of the Zombies Story Missions you've completed.

