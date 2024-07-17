Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Cody Rhodes, rey mysterio, Rhea Ripley, wwe
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reveals Season 5 Content
Activision has revealed what's to come for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Season 5, including a visit from some WWE superstars.
Article Summary
- Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III drops with WWE superstar cameos.
- Engage in new multiplayer maps like Bait, Yard, and vibrant cel-shaded variants.
- Exclusive Slam Deathmatch mode launches during the WWE SummerSlam event.
- Arcade Playlist returns with new strategic abilities and powerful weapons.
Activision has revealed the finer details about what's coming to Season 5 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, including a few WWE appearances. The game will add several new maps across the season, as well as a few new modes to play and some appearances from WWE's own Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. We have some of the details from their latest blog below, as the content goes live on July 24.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Season 5
MULTIPLAYER MAPS: TWO BRAND NEW CORE 6V6 MAPS
Two new and diverse Core 6v6 maps arrive in Season 5, whisking you to a sunny dock in Florida and a cel-shaded junkyard in the Sonoran Desert. Stay sharp, because there's more reimagined cel-shaded maps coming. Don't get sketched out by these Map Variants – these ones will feel much more familiar.
Bait (Launch) Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized
Catch some rays in the Sunshine State on the mid-sized Bait. Battle amongst tiki huts and take a swim in the pool or remain dockside watching for enemy movement near interior spaces like the Restaurant, Boat House, and Bait Shop. The map's twisting layout provides endless tactical opportunities for every playstyle. Reach the Loading Docks via the Boat House crawl space and ambush enemies from the alcoves along the Jetty. Be the angler and not the prey, making use of every advantage.
Yard (Launch) Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Small-Sized
Crush your enemies in a dusty junkyard out in the Sonoran Desert. The small cel-shaded map twists around the base of the central Crane, surrounded by dirt pathways, containers, and discarded components. The eastern Garage offers a tight flanking path down the map, but most of the fighting takes place in the open. Try your luck in the base of the Crane, where its rounded interior curves around a dividing wall adjacent to a small work room. Prepare to encounter Shotguns and explosives; an Operator who survives the inner gauntlet will be rewarded with its critical position as the map's dead center.
Celship (Launch) New (Variant), Core, 6v6, Small-Sized
Deploy to a cel-shaded version of Shipment where multi-colored containers and the bright blue sea add vibrancy to the intensely chaotic map. Animations take on a new life, too, the bright sun shining a light on every little detail.
Toonoxide (Launch) New (Variant), Core, 6v6, Small-Sized
It's dusk on Rust with a full moon overhead. As another cel-shaded map variant, the fan-favorite location takes on a whole new vibe. The threat — and opportunities — presented by the central Tower, however, remain ever at the heart of this classic battleground.
Ink House (Mid-Season) New (Variant), Core, 6v6, Small-Sized
Return to Palo Alto as Stash House gets the cel-shaded treatment with a stress on bold black outlines lending the map an inked look. Enjoy the details in the heightened contrast while fighting for every inch around the iconic house.
MULTIPLAYER MODES: SLAM DEATHMATCH, COD WARRIOR MINI-GAME MAYHEM, FISHFECTION AND MORE
Game Mode: Slam Deathmatch (In-Season)
Game Mode: Arcade Playlist (In-Season)
Power up with the return of Arcade, featuring two new strategic abilities and several exciting new power weapons. In addition, all Arcade players will benefit from increased jump height and the ability to slam (non-damaging) to quickly return to the ground. Abilities: Two new abilities arrive with Arcade this season. Players can Ground Slam, doling out damage in an area of effect upon landing from a jump. If successfully completed within range of an enemy, the blow can be lethal. Forcefield is a defense ability, creating a big transparent bubble around the player that defends against incoming bullets. As the Forcefield absorbs more damage, it will eventually be destroyed.
Weapons: Deliver the pain with five new power weapons, each with a unique effect:
- Sledgehammer Melee: Increased knockback ability
- Minigun: Battle Rage ability
- MORS Sniper Rifle: Explosive knockback effect
- TYR Pistol: Akimbo Snakeshot Dragon's Breath
- Push Dagger Melee: Big lunge ability