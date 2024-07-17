Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reveals Season 5 Content

Two new and diverse Core 6v6 maps arrive in Season 5, whisking you to a sunny dock in Florida and a cel-shaded junkyard in the Sonoran Desert. Stay sharp, because there's more reimagined cel-shaded maps coming. Don't get sketched out by these Map Variants – these ones will feel much more familiar.

Bait (Launch) Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized

Catch some rays in the Sunshine State on the mid-sized Bait. Battle amongst tiki huts and take a swim in the pool or remain dockside watching for enemy movement near interior spaces like the Restaurant, Boat House, and Bait Shop. The map's twisting layout provides endless tactical opportunities for every playstyle. Reach the Loading Docks via the Boat House crawl space and ambush enemies from the alcoves along the Jetty. Be the angler and not the prey, making use of every advantage.

Yard (Launch) Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Small-Sized

Crush your enemies in a dusty junkyard out in the Sonoran Desert. The small cel-shaded map twists around the base of the central Crane, surrounded by dirt pathways, containers, and discarded components. The eastern Garage offers a tight flanking path down the map, but most of the fighting takes place in the open. Try your luck in the base of the Crane, where its rounded interior curves around a dividing wall adjacent to a small work room. Prepare to encounter Shotguns and explosives; an Operator who survives the inner gauntlet will be rewarded with its critical position as the map's dead center.

Celship (Launch) New (Variant), Core, 6v6, Small-Sized

Deploy to a cel-shaded version of Shipment where multi-colored containers and the bright blue sea add vibrancy to the intensely chaotic map. Animations take on a new life, too, the bright sun shining a light on every little detail.

Toonoxide (Launch) New (Variant), Core, 6v6, Small-Sized

It's dusk on Rust with a full moon overhead. As another cel-shaded map variant, the fan-favorite location takes on a whole new vibe. The threat — and opportunities — presented by the central Tower, however, remain ever at the heart of this classic battleground.

Ink House (Mid-Season) New (Variant), Core, 6v6, Small-Sized

Return to Palo Alto as Stash House gets the cel-shaded treatment with a stress on bold black outlines lending the map an inked look. Enjoy the details in the heightened contrast while fighting for every inch around the iconic house.