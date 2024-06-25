Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Season 4 Reloaded Drops Wednesday

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile will launch Season 4 Reloaded content with several additions on Wednesday.

Article Summary Season 4 Reloaded of COD: Modern Warfare III brings new maps and zombie modes.

Warzone updates with a chemical aftermath at Popov Power Plant and mutation playlists.

Warzone Mobile introduces Zombie Royale and Verdansk gets new hazardous features.

New shared Battle Pass and rewards across Modern Warfare III, Warzone, & Warzone Mobile.

Activision revealed the full details of what's coming to Season 4 Reloaded for three different Call of Duty titles. As part of the greater Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III content load, Warzone and Warzone Mobile will also be getting new content in the mix of things, as they bring you some new maps, new modes, and some cool new additions to keep the season fresh. We have the details here, witht he finer details on their latest blog, as the content will be live on Wednesday.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

New Core 6v6 map, additional map Variants. Explore a research outpost in the mountains of Urzikstan in Incline, a new snow map featuring intense fights in hostile weather. Then watch your step as you navigate the alien ooze across Das Gross, retro-actively investigate Bitvela, bring your best buds into G3T_H1GH3R.

Mutation, Havoc, and More. Drop into game-altering modes where Operators wield mutant powers and the rules of play change over time.

Bit Party and Vortex Mosh Pit. Go retro in the new Bit Party Playlist featuring the Bitvela map variant and deploy to another surreal locale with the return of the Vortex Mosh Pit.

In Zombies, Face Waves of Enemies in an Unstable Rift. Race to enter Unstable Rift before other squads and face off against increasingly difficult waves of enemies.

Warzone

Popov Power Plant POI Update. The DNA Bomb at Popov Power Plant has detonated, opening new pathways and leaving a toxic chemical agent in its wake.

The Mutation Spreads. Drop into new limited-time Playlists involving the mutation mechanic, including Mutation Resurgence Quads and Mutation Buy Back Quads.

[Redacted] Weapons, Runaway Train. Discover powerful [Redacted] Weapons, featuring a bounty of attachments for ultra lethal play. Achieve victory on the Runaway Train.

Warzone Mobile

New Modes. Prepare for a zombie invasion as Zombie Royale arrives in Season 4 Reloaded along with Havoc Resurgence.

New Map Features. Explore graveyards, approach hellish crash sites, and take down undead targets in Verdansk.

A Unified Mid-Season. Share the same Battle Pass, BlackCell, weapon progression, and rewards across all three games alongside Call of Duty: Warzone mobile-specific rewards and events.

