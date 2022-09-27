Call Of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone Announce Last Stand Event

Activision revealed new details to Last Stand Midseason event coming to both Call Of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone this week. This is basically one of the last events that will be happening while the two games are linked together as they're preparing to sunset Vanguard and bring in Modern Warfare 2. We have some of the info on two of the new maps coming to both games that you'll be able to jump into starting on September 28th, and you can read the full blog here.

Rebirth Island: Resurgence Supreme

Supreme is all action and no messing around, available in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads. The focus is on skill more than creating the best Loadout. Resurgence Supreme fills the map with epic quality or greater ground loot, including fan-favorite Weapon Blueprints. The experience has been fine-tuned for competitive play with adjustments like increased health points, the removal of extraneous items, and more. The Resurgence Countdown will also be increased, though the value of each action is doubled to reward active play.

Players who win the match with at least 15 eliminations will earn the animated "Resurgence Trials Victory" Calling Card, a testament to the skill of Call of Duty: Warzone's greatest Operators.

Deploy to Your Favorite Playlists Stay tuned in to Call of Duty: Warzone throughout the season to deploy to a variety of fan-favorite returning Playlists, including Clash, Rebirth Blood Money, Rebirth Payload, Golden Plunder, Fortune's Keep Resurgence, and more.

New Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Map — Fortress (In Season)

Battle in a post-apocalyptic Mediterranean fortress cobbled together with old ship parts and crumbling walls. The maritime graveyard sits where water once flowed freely, with Operators battling for possession of the few remaining strongholds. Enter the central Chapel to get a view up by the main mast, which offers sightlines over the whole map. When the area gets hot, escape to the upper Market or Scrapyard; these less-conspicuous routes can be used to ambush enemy Operators. Loadouts of all stripes perform well on Fortress, whether you cover the open ground with a long-ranged weapon or move quickly between obstacles, bringing the fight up close.