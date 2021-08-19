Call Of Duty: Vanguard Will Be Released On November 5th

Activision and Sledgehammer Games revealed today that Call Of Duty: Vanguard will be coming out on November 5th, 2021. The team will be changing up the CoD experience with an all-new method of playing as they take you back to WWII. The game will also bring about changes to Warzone with the game's integration, Zombies will be getting a new storyline, and so much more. We have the details below along with the announcement trailer, and you can read more about it here.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard takes players into the origins of SpecialForces in the most connected Call Of Duty experience across the franchise. Experience WWII through the eyes of a multinational group of soldiers, who form Task Force One in the campaign's gripping narrative while also becoming the original Special Forces operators in the game's adrenaline-fueled Multiplayer. Vanguard pushes the action forward in a franchise-first Zombies crossover. Fans everywhere can also look forward to a brand-new map coming later this year in Warzone, the free-to-play experience, which will be fully integrated with Vanguard. It's time to rise on every front. Experience pivotal WWII battles through the untold stories of multinational heroes that formed Task Force One, changing the face of history and setting the stage for Special Forces as we know it . Development led by award-winning studio Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard drops players into an epic scale of global warfare, where they will experience combat through the eyes of the original Special Forces Operators across four major theaters of WWII. The deeply engaging, single player narrative features a select multinational group of four soldiers from diverse backgrounds, who rise together in combat to turn the tides of war . Vanguard uses the next generation Call of Duty engine introduced with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to deliver breathtaking visual fidelity, a photo realistic world, lifelike characters and optimized performance that enhances the gameplay for an advanced Call of Duty experience.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Reveal Trailer | Call of Duty®: Vanguard (https://youtu.be/OQ1CwPhE8KQ)

Massive day 1 Multiplayer offering with 20 multiplayer maps at launch, including 16 core multiplayer. Experience signature Call of Duty combat and new ways to play with combat pacing and reactive gameplay environments. Tactical down the barrel gunplay, the return of Gunsmith, new custom ballistics, and reactive environments. The fast and frenetic Champion Hill mode features a series of tournament style head-to-head matches, where players can play solo (1v1) or squad up in duos (2v2) and trios (3v3) to battle it out in an arena consisting of four maps to be the last squad standing . From the birthplace of Zombies, Treyarch helps deliver a franchise first Call of Duty Zombies crossover as Vanguard connects with the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies storyline delivering a new connection for Call of Duty players . Players will be able to survive the relentless onslaught of the undead in a chilling all-new Zombies experience, developed by Treyarch Studios . Provides continuity from a lore standpoint while innovating on the core gameplay loop. Raven Studios leading development of brand-new Call of Duty: Warzone map coming this year . Will feature a multi-faceted, new anti-cheat system across Warzone. Shares the same tech as Vanguard for seamless weapon and operator integration. Post launch, Vanguard together with Warzone will offer a massive calendar of free post-launch content featuring new maps, modes, playlists, limited time events and seasonal events, as well as community celebrations and more.