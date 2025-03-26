Posted in: Activision, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call of Duty: Warzone Announces Season 03 Plans For April

Call of Duty: Warzone is going back to basics, in a sense, as they are bringing back a classic map for Season 03, launching next week

Article Summary Verdansk returns to Call of Duty: Warzone Season 03, bringing back nostalgic map features and gameplay.

Original mechanics like shooting during freefall and Armor Satchels are reintroduced for authentic play.

Season 03 brings updates with QOL improvements, classic loot, and new exterior ascenders.

Discover hidden secrets in Verdansk as new Points of Interest are unlocked throughout the season.

Activision revealed their plans for Season 03 of Call of Duty: Warzone, as they bring back a classic map when it launches in early April. The big reveal is that the Verdansk map is making a return, along with a number of original options in the game, as they give it a somewhat "return to form" kind of vibe for the season. We have more dev notes here and a couple of trailers about the map, as you can also learn more from their latest blog. Season 03 will launch for PC and consoles on April 3, 2025.

Call of Duty : Warzone – Season 03

Verdansk is Back… to Basics: Featuring authentic, back-to-basics gameplay with the latest in fan-favorite mechanics, there's a wide variety of features returning or incoming to the game.

Featuring authentic, back-to-basics gameplay with the latest in fan-favorite mechanics, there's a wide variety features returning or incoming to the game. Omnimovement adjustments: Fine-tuning has been made to bring movement more in line with what players experienced in the early days of Call of Duty : Warzone.

Fine-tuning has been made to bring movement more in line with what players experienced in the early days : Warzone. Like We Never Left: 150 players. The original announcer. Shooting during freefall. Original Infil cinematics. All before you hit the ground running!

150 players. The original announcer. Shooting during freefall. Original Infil cinematics. All before you hit the ground running! Original Game Mechanics: Original Supply Boxes, Floating Loot, Armor Satchels and Buy Station menus, coupled with current Loadouts and Perks, with High Value Loot Zones across the map where some premium loot resides.

Original Supply Boxes, Floating Loot, Armor Satchels and Buy Station menus, coupled with current Loadouts and Perks, with High Value Loot Zones across the map where some premium loot resides. A Retro Refresh: In-game loot gets a retro refresh, Thermite is back, while Contracts, In-Match Public Events, Field Upgrades and Killstreaks are back to basics: Verdansk in 2020 basics.

In-game loot gets a retro refresh, Thermite is back, while Contracts, In-Match Public Events, Field Upgrades and Killstreaks are back to basics: Verdansk in 2020 basics. Cargo Truck. Heli. And More: The return of the helicopter, and four ground vehicles all rebalanced to ensure steering and handling keeps to the spirit of the original iteration of the game.

The return the helicopter, and four ground vehicles all rebalanced to ensure steering and handling keeps to the spirit the original iteration the game. All Gas, No Brakes: Circle Collapse mechanics are just how you remember them from five years ago with Loadout Drops at the second and fifth circles. So-called end-game "dead zones" have been minimized.

Circle Collapse mechanics are just how you remember them from five years ago with Loadout Drops at the second and fifth circles. So-called end-game "dead zones" have been minimized. Going Up in the World: Exterior Ascenders are coming to Verdansk, but later in the season in Battle Royale Modes, after the original March 2020 gameplay mechanics are employed (before Ascenders came to the game). Rooftop exploits however, are mitigated.

Exterior Ascenders are coming to Verdansk, but later in the season in Battle Royale Modes, after the original March 2020 gameplay mechanics are employed (before Ascenders came to the game). Rooftop exploits however, are mitigated. Verdansk Opens Up: As Season 03 progresses, expect the first Points of Interest to open up. This is just the start of the map adjustments you can expect over the multiple seasons to come.

As Season 03 progresses, expect the first Points Interest to open up. This is just the start the map adjustments you can expect over the multiple seasons to come. QOL Updates: A variety of quality- of -life updates also hits Call of Duty : Warzone, including Squad Redeploys at Buy Stations, Attachment description at Weapon Inspects, detailed Death recaps in game, and, coming later in the season, a HUD flag so you know exactly when your Loadout is available to buy.

A variety quality- -life updates also hits : Warzone, including Squad Redeploys at Buy Stations, Attachment description at Weapon Inspects, detailed Death recaps in game, and, coming later in the season, a HUD flag so you know exactly when your Loadout is available to buy. Secrets of Verdansk: There are more revelations, Easter Eggs, and hidden clues to than ever before, across Season 03 and beyond.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!