Call Of Duty: Warzone Launches Shadow Siege Limited-Time Event

There's a brand new event for you to dive into for Call Of Duty: Warzone as players can engage in Shadow Siege for the next few days.

Activision has launched a limited-time event in Call Of Duty: Warzone this week, as players can jump into the Shadow Siege event right now. The event has officially started today and will run all the way until August 21st at 10:30 am PT. The game will have you playing as a member of Shadow Company, working in alignment with the Urzikstan Liberation Force and its leaders Farah Karim and Alex Keller, who have actionable intel on a dangerous arsenal hidden underneath Al Mazrah's Zaya Observatory. It's up to you to get in and take it out, earning rewards and more along the way. We got a couple of details below from the dev's latest blog below.

Call Of Duty: Warzone – Shadow Siege

"At the beginning of the Shadow Siege event, up to 32 Operators will receive a briefing from Commander Phillip Graves. Listen up; Graves only has time to detail key intel and mission objectives once, and this information is critical to the mission's success. It's your loss if you decide to tune out the Shadow Company CEO. (NOTE: Due to the severity of this mission, we recommended squading up in Quads. Be sure to bring three allies to the fight with you or use Squad Fill to complete your Quad.) For those requiring step-by-step clarity, Shadow Siege is as follows."

First, everyone is on the same team for this Operation; all Operators will battle against Konni Group AI Combatants. Shadow Company provides a Durable Gas Mask and a Self-Revive Kit to go alongside your Custom Loadout.

All Operators will receive the following rewards for completing specific challenges within the Shadow Siege event:

"Serpent Slayer" Vehicle Skin – Secure a Missile Launcher

Secure a Missile Launcher "Konni Group" Emblem – Blow up the Observatory

Blow up the Observatory "Crimson Sound" Calling Card – Exfil with a mission success

Exfil with a mission success "Gas Canister" Charm – Deliver Gas Canisters as a Squad in a single deployment

Deliver Gas Canisters as a Squad in a single deployment 1 Battle Token Tier Skip – Intercept 5 radio transmissions

– Intercept 5 radio transmissions "M13C" Assault Rifle (New Weapon) – Assist in killing 5 Commanders – Note that Juggernauts, Boss Choppers, and Wheelsons all count towards this challenge

