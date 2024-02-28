Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Will Launch On March 21

Activision revealed more details for the upcoming release of Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile, as the game comes out in a few weeks.

Article Summary Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches March 21 for iOS and Android.

New detailed map supports 48-player matches, optimized for mobile play.

Classic Verdansk returns with 120-player battles and original Gulag feature.

Rebirth Island offers intense action with Resurgence rules and rapid respawns.

Activision dropped new details for the upcoming release of Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which is set to launch for iOS and Android devices on March 21, 2024. This game is designed to bring all of the fun and excitement of their CoD battle royale title to mobile devices, the same as how they worked to make Call Of Duty: Mobile a title on par with the main game experience. The game will sport a brand new map with an experience to hold 48 people at a time, with new mechanics to make it easy for mobile devices to play like a console title. We have a few snippets from the latest blog the devs dropped today, which you can read in full on their website.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Since the destruction of Verdansk, the debut map for Call of Duty: Warzone, players have been eager to get back to the city where it all started. This metropolis features a multitude of areas to explore and scour for loot, and with match support for up to 120 players, the battles are bound to be both furious and frequent. Will you drop in hot to a high-traffic point of interest like Superstore, gunning for an early advantage, or take a stealthier approach, playing at the edges of the circle collapse? Get wiped? No problem. Fight for a second chance in the original Verdansk Gulag, where eliminated Operators battle for the privilege of redeploying to the match. Win and return to the fight. Rebirth Island (Resurgence, 48 players)

Rebirth Island changed the Battle Royale experience when first released, offering a smaller map size catering to non-stop action. Battle within the central prison complex or traverse along the outer edges of the island, moving from building to building or taking your chances with long shots out in the open. Matches here use Resurgence rules whereby players can respawn so long as one of their teammates is still alive on the map, skipping the Gulag in favor of getting back into the action as rapidly as possible.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!