Turok Trilogy Bundle Will Receive Physical Editions

The upcoming Turok Trilogy Bundle will be getting a physical edition option for PS5 and Nintendo Switch when it arrives in October

Article Summary Turok Trilogy Bundle gets a physical edition launch on October 31, 2025, with pre-orders open now.

Includes remastered versions of Turok 1, 2: Seeds of Evil, and 3: Shadow of Oblivion in one package.

Upgrades feature high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting, and modern console support.

Battle evil forces as Turok across time in these iconic, action-packed first-person shooter adventures.

Atari and Nightdive Studios confirmed this week that they will be producing a physical copy of the upcoming Turok Trilogy Bundle. The bundle will come with the first three games in the franchise, brought back to life with upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, support for console gamepads, and platform-specific features. Now if you want to, you can own a physical copy of it when the title drops on October 31, 2025. Pre-orders are available now on Atari's website for PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Turok Trilogy Bundle

Turok

A world where time has no meaning and evil knows no bounds. Torn from a world long gone, the time-traveling warrior Turok has found himself thrust into an unknown land torn by conflict. An evil overlord known as 'The Campaigner' seeks to shred the fabric of time and rule the universe using an ancient artifact known as 'The Chronoscepter'. The Chronoscepter was shattered thousands of years ago in an effort to keep it from falling into evil hands. The Campaigner has constructed a massive focusing array which he plans to use to magnify and contain the power of the Chronoscepter to shatter the barriers between the ages and rule the universe. Turok has vowed to find the eight pieces of the Chronoscepter spread throughout the Lost Land and put an end to The Campaigner's evil plot…

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Having defeated the Campaigner, Turok throws the Chronocepter into a waiting volcano to destroy it. Unfortunately, the blast awakens an even deadlier force — the Primagen. Once again, Turok is tasked with restoring peace to the land and stopping the Primagen from merging Earth with the nether world. The sequel to the hit game Turok features a host of enemies, weapons, missions, locations, and a new multiplayer mode.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion

In the third game in the classic trilogy, players choose between dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil protagonist Joshua Fireseed. Together, they must defeat the titular antagonist Oblivion and its followers, the Flesh Eaters, after the supposed demise of their brother at its hands.

