Call of Duty: Warzone Receives Some Changes For December 2025

Call of Duty: Warzone has been given a few changes for the month of December, as the game got tweaks during Season 01 under Blackl Ops 7

Article Summary Season 01 under Black Ops 7 introduces tweaks aimed at balancing movement in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Movement speed changes are clarified, with no planned nerfs to Adaptive or Sprinter Perks for now.

A 20% cap on combined movement speed bonuses from perks and equipment is now explicitly stated.

Wall Jump and Grapple Hook debut in Buyback BR LTM, receiving positive feedback from players.

The development team at Raven Software released a new blog on social media this past week for Call of Duty: Warzone, noting changes made to the title. The team released the notes on Twitter/X, which is an odfd placement since they have their own blog, announcing some tweaks they made to the game as it enters the first season under Black Ops 7. We have the entry for you below to check out what they'vc adjusted as we head into the new year.

Call of Duty: Warzone – December 2025 Updates

First and foremost, we want to sincerely thank everyone for the positive response to our Season 01 launch. The passion and feedback we've seen across the community has been incredibly motivating for our teams, and we're excited to continue building on this momentum with you. With all of the conversation around our Season 01 changes, we want to take a moment to share thoughts on one primary gameplay pillar: movement.

Movement has been one of the most discussed items since launch, and seeing how many players have embraced this newer pace, we think it's worth diving into in a bit more detail. First of all, we recognize that movement is different this year as part of our broader alignment with the gameplay philosophy of Black Ops 7, and our team has worked carefully to find a middle ground that incorporates new elements without destabilizing the core Warzone experience.

Diving into specifics, we've seen a lot of questions around general movement speed and the Sprinter Perk in particular, and we want to clearly reaffirm our current stance: at this time, we are not planning to change baseline movement speed or nerf the Adaptive or Sprinter Perks in the immediate future. The way we intentionally tuned movement was designed to support smoother rotations and engagements, and enable more expressive play while still preserving the readability that Warzone relies on. As of right now, our community sentiment data shows that these goals are being met.

We also want to clarify how movement speed bonuses stack across Warzone. Regardless of how players combine Perks and equipment such as the Stim Shot, there is a maximum cap of 20% bonus movement speed from these combined sources. A bonus movement cap has existed since before Black Ops 7, but we want to surface it to ensure expectations are clear and to reassure players that even the most optimized high-mobility playstyles cannot exceed this limit – preserving fair play across all modes.

Another exciting area of feedback we've been closely watching is the reaction to both Wall Jump and Grapple Hook in our first weekend-only LTM, Buyback BR, that took place this past weekend. Overall, the response to wall jump has been relatively positive so far. We've seen the Grapple Hook, while slightly more controversial, be praised for it's outplay potential that it brings to intense engagements and rotations. We love seeing players experiment with movement in new ways that push the boundaries of what they've known prior.

