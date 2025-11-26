Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Raven Software, treyarch

Call of Duty: Warzone Releases New Haven's Hallow Launch Trailer

Get a better look at the new Haven's Hallow map for Call of Duty: Warzone, as the game's first season under Black Ops 7 arrives soon

Article Summary Explore the new Haven's Hallow map in Call of Duty: Warzone with the Black Ops 7 Season 01 launch trailer.

Season 01 brings weapon level resets, new progression, and 30+ Black Ops 7 weapons with unique camos.

Major movement and loadout updates include Tac Sprint changes, Overkill default, and new equipment interactions.

Legacy weapons from MWII, MWIII, and Black Ops 6 remain usable but lack Black Ops 7 customization features.

Activision, Raven Software, and Treyarch have released a launch trailer for the new season of Call of Duty: Warzone, the first one tied to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The trailer basically shows off the current map, Haven's Hallow, and all of the new locations you'll come across as part of the battle. The team also released a new developer video on social media this week, covering some of the new features, along with the latest blog post about the content added to the game (some of which we have for you here).

Call of Duty: Warzone – Black Ops 7, Season 01

With the integration of Black Ops 7, Season 01 brings major updates to Call of Duty: Warzone. Expect the following at launch on December 4: Player Level reset, allowing you to level up and optionally Prestige across Co-Op Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone .

. Access to all 30 Black Ops 7 launch weapons, plus the additional armaments coming to Season 01, each with specific Call of Duty: Warzone Camos to unlock.

launch weapons, plus the additional armaments coming to Season 01, each with specific Camos to unlock. All Weapons with access to Weapon Prestige and Prestige Attachments.

Weapon Build Sharing has been enabled for Black Ops 7 weapons.

weapons. Season 01 Operators.

Daily and Weekly Challenges.

Battle Pass and BlackCell progress.

Additionally, Call of Duty: Warzone features some gameplay adjustments and updates, including:

Movement: Tac Sprint is now part of the Sprinter Perk. Base movement speed has been increased to compensate. Players equipped with the Mountaineer Perk can also perform the new Combat Roll for added mobility. Test out Wall Jump and the Grapple Hook Tactical in Limited-Time Modes.

Tac Sprint is now part of the Sprinter Perk. Base movement speed has been increased to compensate. Players equipped with the Mountaineer Perk can also perform the new Combat Roll for added mobility. Test out Wall Jump and the Grapple Hook Tactical in Limited-Time Modes. Loadout: Overkill is now a default advantage when you access your Loadout. There are no Wildcards. Your weapons now have a maximum of five attachments.

Overkill is now a default advantage when you access your Loadout. There are no Wildcards. Your weapons now have a maximum of five attachments. Equipment: Expect an updated selection of Tacticals, Lethals, and in-match Field Upgrades, including the Needle Drone Lethal, Pinpoint Grenade Tactical, Phantom Signal Tactical and Echo Unit Field Upgrade, some of which are ground loot only.

Expect an updated selection of Tacticals, Lethals, and in-match Field Upgrades, including the Needle Drone Lethal, Pinpoint Grenade Tactical, Phantom Signal Tactical and Echo Unit Field Upgrade, some of which are ground loot only. Equipment Interactions: New equipment interactions have been introduced, including:

Smoke Grenades now douse Molotov fire.

Stim Shots now remove the effects of Flash and Concussion Grenades.

Perks: The three Perk Slots have been restructured and updated, as detailed below, along with the addition of a new Adaptive Perk.

Expect further Comms and Patch Notes from Raven Software that go into more detail on all these updates and features.

Call of Duty: Warzone: Legacy Weapons

Armaments from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are still accessible and usable in Call of Duty: Warzone. They can be found by cycling through your Primary Weapon (or Secondary Weapon or Melee) slot in the Weapons Menu, all the way to the right, and "Legacy" Menu. Though accessible in Call of Duty: Warzone (only), Legacy Weapons will not support the following Black Ops 7 features: Weapon Prestige and Weapon Prestige Camos.

Black Ops 7 Weapon and Call of Duty : Warzone Mastery Camos.

Weapon and : Mastery Camos. New Black Ops 7 Reticle Challenges.

Reticle Challenges. Access to Black Ops 7 Weapon Customization items.

Weapon Customization items. Build Sharing and Build Codes.

