Capcom Announces Two International Street Fighter 6 Tournaments

Capcom has revealed two new international esports tournaments happening in Japan next year, as the Grand Finals of the Intercontinental REJECT Fight Night × Sajam Slam: Street Fighter 6 International Championship will take place in Tokyo this March. The shorthand to this is its a chance to make both events bigger by combining forces and making the event an all-things-Street Fighter extravaganza. We have more details below about both from the organizers, including how you can take part in the tournament.

REJECT Fight Night × Sajam Slam: Street Fighter 6 International Championship

Announced in partnership with top Japanese esports organization REJECT and Fighting Game Streamer of the Year Sajam, this brand new event will pit teams of fighting game veterans and newcomers in a battle for hometown pride, with top creators from Japan facing off against top creators from the United States to decide which country reigns supreme. This event combines the best of two existing team-based events – REJECT Fight Night and Sajam Slam – that merge fighting game community (FGC) experts with dedicated training sessions for new-to-fighting game creators, now with an international showdown twist.

Sajam, a longtime fighting game commentator and analyst, first introduced Sajam Slam in March 2024, with the most recent iteration, and the fourth in the series, being held in-person at TwitchCon San Diego in September 2024. Qualifiers for Sajam Slam teams will be held in January 2025, and applications are open to any and all U.S. and Canada creators to apply at the link here. Two teams from the U.S. will qualify for an all-expense paid trip to Japan to compete against two teams from Japan.

REJECT, a top-flight esports and content creator organization that features competitive teams across a number of different games and genres, has so far hosted four REJECT Fight Night events featuring FGC pros like Tokido, Leshar, and Daigo acting as coaches to teach popular Japanese creators and V-tubers how to play Street Fighter 6. REJECT was first founded in 2018 and is home to fighting game legends like Tokido and Haitani, plus esports world champions, content creators, and V-tubers from a variety of game genres.

