Capcom Reveals Details To Resident Evil: Village Pack & RE4 Remake

Capcom held a special Resident Evil Showcase today on YouTube and Twitch, revealing new details about the latest two properties. First off, we got a much better look at the new content coming to Resident Evil Village, as the Winters Expansion pack will be coming on December 2nd. As asdll as the Gold Edition of the game adding in a ton of new features. Plus, for those of you who own the game can now try out an hour-long demo of Third-Person Mode, starting today. We also got a good look at Resident Evil Re:Verse, the multiplayer mode coming to the game, and a glimpse at the remake of Resident Evil 4. We have more info from Capcom below along with the full presentation.

"The Resident Evil Village team provided extended looks at both Shadows of Rose, the nightmarish new story chapter from the Winters' Expansion, and the highly requested Third Person Mode. The Winters' Expansion and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, a bundle of the DLC and main game, manifest on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Players who pre-order now will receive the Street Wolf Outfit as a special bonus for heroine Rose Winters to wear as she explores a mysterious realm of consciousness in search of a cure for her unwanted powers. Before the Winters' Expansion and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition arrive, players will also have the chance to experience the award-winning campaign from a new perspective. A 60-minute demo featuring the expansion's Third Person Mode is available to try starting today at 4 pm PDT."

"Resident Evil Re:Verse, a multiplayer experience free for all Resident Evil Village owners, will continue the festivities with an early access event that begins on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 7pm PDT and runs until Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11pm PDT. The full game is set to launch on October 28, 2022, and will support cross-play across all platforms. More content is also on the way for Resident Evil Re:Verse in future updates, including additional survivors, creatures, stages, costumes, and challenge missions. To enjoy the game, players must register for a Capcom ID and link their account with their platform of choice."

"Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi debuted the first long look at the highly anticipated title with an extended gameplay segment for the opening minutes of the adventure, plus a new story trailer foreshadowing what surprises lie in wait for new players and returning fans. The footage of Leon S. Kennedy's harrowing first encounter with the Ganados highlights how the development team is introducing modern design techniques and state-of-the-art graphics to both faithfully recreate and add depth to the original game's vision. This first look at combat showed only some of the new ways Ganados attack, chase, and outflank Leon with staggering speed and ferocity. In order to walk the razor-thin line between survival and a grim fate, Leon's arsenal of weapons and close combat maneuvers now include the ability to parry enemy attacks and deliver finishing blows with his knife."

Hirabayashi-san also provided a first look at how Resident Evil 4 is recreating fan-favorite characters and game mechanics, with an emphasis on providing more meaningful player choices. The Merchant makes his triumphant return with some good gear to sell Leon, including handy items and weapon upgrades. He also offers more exclusive rewards for any strangers willing to gather rare gems and exchange them for other items. Viewers also received their first look at Leon's trusty attaché case, and how it places an emphasis on intelligent resource management while enabling players to synthesize healing items and ammunition. More illustrations of how the Resident Evil 4 team is passionately reviving a classic with Capcom's RE Engine to preserve the core experience while introducing modern ideas will be shared at a later date."

"In addition to announcing preorders for Resident Evil 4 starting today, the Resident Evil Showcase also revealed that a "Deluxe Edition" and "Collector's Edition" will be available when the game launches for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023. The "Deluxe Edition" includes additional in-game content, including costumes, weapons, a treasure map, and more. Meanwhile, the physical-box-only "Collector's Edition" features everything from the "Deluxe Edition," as well as a Leon figure, physical map, art book, and more. Those who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive in-game rewards, including the "Attaché Case: Gold" and "Special Charm: Handgun Ammo," while pre-orders of the Deluxe or Collector's editions also include the "Attaché Case: Classic" and "Special Charm: Green Herb" items. These customization items offer specific in-game abilities when equipped."