Capcom Reveals Some Details About Resident Evil Re:Verse

During the Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed more details about their upcoming game Resident Evil Re:Verse. The announcement was pretty brief as we're suspecting the team behind the game doesn't have a ton to show people right now. But from the looks of things, it appears to be a Resident Evil version of Goldeneye's multiplayer deathmatch, with a few twists. Here's the small piece of info the company released about the game today as part of their showcase.

This thank you bonus to fans features striking comic-style visuals and sets popular Resident Evil characters against each other in four to six-player deathmatch battles in iconic Resident Evil locations. Players can choose from a fan-favorite roster, each with their own unique skillsets to master. When players are defeated in combat, their character respawns by mutating into a bioweapon to enact revenge on their foes.

The fun aspect that's shown off in the trailer is that even when you die, it's not game over for you as your character apparently turns into one on several creatures in the game to continue wreaking havoc against your opponents. The clear transformation we saw was Leon turning into Nemesis. what's more, it looks like Resident Evil Re:Verse doesn't stop at just Resident Evil 2 and 3. The promo art at the end of the trailer you see below has characters from almost every game highlighted in here, meaning we're getting a hefty roster of characters down the road that will probably include every major protagonist, antagonist, and favorite side-characters for people to choose from. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to hear more about this game.