Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions Gets Free Update & New DLC

Bandai Namco has dropped new content for Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions in the form of a free update and new paid DLC. For those of you who have been enjoying the soccer matchups and getting in all of the competition you can through the storyline, we got good news as there's a new update that adds Freestyle Match to the game. Wins and losses will now be decided by ability in this mode, along with some other fun mechanics as you can use a speed advantage, dribble or dush with the ball. You can also kick opponents and run through to the goal, however, occasionally that will lead to a disadvantageous situation and all your efforts can be reversed by one shot. We have more info on the free update as well as the DLC below,m along with three new videos from the company highlighting the changes added to the game.

The Character Pass for Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions will add nine renowned challengers as playable characters upon completing their story missions. The first set of three characters will be unlockable starting tomorrow with the release of "Episode One: Rising Stars" DLC Part 1: Taro Misaki, a cordial player with an artistic technique; Hikaru Matsuyama, known for the strength of his legs and tenacity when holding onto the ball; and Karl Heinz Schneider, known as "Germany's Young Emperor," an ace striker with a passionate fighting spirit. These characters will be available tomorrow through the Character Pass for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. This latest update introduces a new story chapter entitled Episode: New Hero, in which players join Hirado Middle School as a first-year student rising to greatness representing the Nagasaki prefecture. Additionally, players will get to enjoy "Freestyle Match" mode, a new competitive mode that incorporates items into a soccer game, which is available today!