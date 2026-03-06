Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Blue Sky Games, Capy Castaway, Kitten Cup Studio

Capy Castaway Launches New Free Demo For Steam

After being a part of the Dames 4 Games Spring 2026 Showcase today, Capy Castaway has released an updated demo on PC via Steam

Article Summary Capy Castaway unveils a new free demo on Steam after the Dames 4 Games Spring 2026 Showcase.

Embark on a cozy island adventure as Capy and Corvi, solving puzzles and helping castaway friends.

Play solo or in co-op, using Capy and Corvi's unique abilities to explore and shape your story.

Multiple endings await as players interact, uncover hidden stories, and define what "home" really means.

Indie game developer Kitten Cup Studio and publisher Big Blue Sky Games have released a new demo for their next title, Capy Castaway. The game was part of the Dames 4 Games Spring Showcase 2026 earlier today, showcasing many of the titles in the works from women developers and updating people on the game's progress. As part of that appearance, they launched a new demo with an updated build for you to try out on Steam right now.

Capy Castaway

After a flood sweeps several zoo animals far from home, a young capybara pup named Capy washes ashore on a mysterious island where lost things gather. Here they meet Corvi, a clever crow who has a lot to say. Together they set off to explore a whimsical island, meeting new friends, helping fellow castaways, and uncovering the story hidden beneath the island's quiet surface. Inspired by real memories and places from Toronto, Capy Castaway's world blends cozy nostalgia with playful wonder. Through exploration, kindness, and a little mischief, Capy and Corvi slowly discover that the meaning of "home" may be bigger than they imagined.

Meet Capy, a curious capybara pup with a nose for discovery, and Corvi, a mischievous young crow who always has something to say. Use their abilities together to solve puzzles, explore hidden spaces, and help Castaway Island's lost residents. Your choices matter, so the decisions you make will shape the story and can unlock multiple potential endings. Capy can sniff, dig, and push obstacles, while Corvi can fly, fetch items, and carry Capy to new places. Combining their strengths opens new paths, reveals hidden stories, and lets players approach challenges in creative ways. So be playful, interact with everything and everyone, and enjoy all the laughs and moments of delight that you're sure to encounter on your adventure.

Play solo and control both characters, or share the journey with a friend in co-op mode. Capy Castaway is designed to be low-stress and welcoming for everyone, from longtime gamers to partners, families, or kids experiencing adventure games for the very first time. A special kind of camaraderie (and chaos) is unlocked when another player joins the journey with new ways to play and explore.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!