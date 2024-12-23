Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: Car Mechanic Shop Simulator, Games Incubator, igital Melody

Car Mechanic Shop Simulator Launches New Playtest

Youc an try out a limited version of Car Mechanic Shop Simulator right now, as the game has a playtest available on Steam

Article Summary Experience Car Mechanic Shop Simulator's new playtest on Steam with Digital Melody's latest indie game.

Master inventory management and optimize strategies in your expanding car mechanic business.

Personalize your shop with unique designs to attract more customers and build your brand.

Stay ahead in the automotive market by unlocking advanced car parts and technologies.

Indie game developers Digital Melody and Games Incubator, along with publisher PlayWay, have launched a playtest for their new sim title, Car Mechanic Shop Simulator. As the title suggests, you play as a car mechanic, starting up your own business and trying to help people in need of repairs and supplies while making money and expanding the shop. The playtest is available on Steam; you just need to click over there and request access to it, as it will be available for a short time. In the meantime, here's the latest trailer and info on the game.

Start your journey with a small shop and strategically develop it into a leading destination for car parts and accessories. Handle everyday items like oil filters, tires, and brake pads, as well as high-performance components such as V8 OHV engine parts, advanced suspension systems, and sophisticated electronics. Your decisions not only shape the operational aspect of your business but also impact its financial health and market reputation. Enhance your inventory management skills by handling a wide range of car parts, including alternators, clutch kits, radiators, exhaust systems, and advanced electronic systems essential for modern vehicles. Learn to master the art of inventory control, optimize pricing strategies, and respond to market demand. Watch as your auto shop becomes a local industry leader known for efficiency and reliability.

Personalize your space using various design options – choose layouts, themes, and decorations that reflect your style to attract more customers. As your business grows, you'll be tasked with expanding the physical space of your shop to accommodate increasing inventory and broaden the range of services offered, from routine maintenance to specialized repairs and custom modifications. To stay competitive in the rapidly evolving automotive industry, you must continuously unlock new car parts and technologies. Obtain licenses to sell and install advanced parts that meet the diverse needs of car enthusiasts and professional repair shops. This feature ensures that your shop remains at the forefront of innovation, offering the latest advancements in automotive technology, from hybrid engine components to autonomous vehicle systems. Listen carefully to customer feedback and adjust your business strategies to meet their expectations. Excellent customer service is key to building a solid customer base that relies on your shop for all their automotive needs, from simple oil changes to complex engine rebuilds.

