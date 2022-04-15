Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 Comes To Switch

Ultimate Games has released a new version of Car Mechanic Simulator as Pocket Edition 2 has made its way to the Nintendo Switch. Now you'll be able to do all of the work you want on a ton of vehicles all from the portable console, as you'll fix engines, detail finishes, add new items, and so much more with the tools at your disposal. The game is available right now in the Nintendo eShop as we have the latest trailer down below to show you everything.

The simulator is a chance to take the mantle of a car mechanic as well as operate and expand the workshop. The Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2's main gameplay element is vehicle repairments, done as a part of an extensive system of orders, which are randomly generated. Moreover, the title offers features like car painting, tuning, and testing; as well as places like a multi-storey car park, a paint shops and a scrap yard. Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 gives players a free rein over 40 different car models and 1000+ car parts. During repairs, a player can use more than 10 unique tools. 40+ cars to get your hands dirty with

10+ tools to help you check out cars

1000+ parts waiting for you

Start from a small workshop and upgrade it to a full sized 3-lifter gem

Mix of randomly generated jobs to fulfill

Endless gameplay

Multilevel car parking in which you can store you cars

Path Test to test car suspension

Test Track to test car condition (or just fool around

Race Track to test car performance

Car Auctions where you can compete with other bidders and try to outbid them

Advanced Upgrades System

Car Paint Shop with different paint types and car liveries (or you can just paint one part to save money)

Barn Finds, where you search for abandoned cars in barns – make sure to look there for parts

Junkyard (scavenge for parts and rusty cars)