Cards of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 34: Dudunsparce

Pokémon TCG's Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved features new Paldean species such as Dudunsparce and Squawkabilly as well as old favorites.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at some more Normal-type cards.

Dunsparce, a species that debuted in Generation Two's Johto region, gets a cute and brightly colored card by Nagomi Nijo who depicts the Pokémon sipping from a river. Dunsparce gets an evolution many years later with the new Paldea region's Dudunsparce, drawn in all of its derpy glory by Mina Nakai.

Squawkabilly is a new species introduced in the Paldea region in the Scarlet & Violet games. Squawkabilly comes in four different versions: Green Plumage, Blue Plumage, Yellow Plumage, and White Plumage. It made its TCG debut in Scarlet & Violet base set in its Green Plumage, just like we see here on this new ex illustrated by PLANETA Mochizuki. The Yellow, White, and Blue Pumage Squawkabilly will debut on the Special Illustration Rare version of this card which we will spotlight in a future installment as we begin to show more of the Secret Rares.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

