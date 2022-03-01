Cat Cafe Manager Will Setup Shop On Switch In April

Welcome to Caterwaul Village, home to friendly faces, cute kitties looking for a good home, and the ramshackle ruins of Granny's once-thriving café. As Caterwaul's newest resident, follow in the family's footsteps to reopen the café, create a delightful menu of dishes, and make it the most purrfect dining location in town while uncovering its mysterious, and possibly magical, secrets. Restore Granny's café to its former glory purchasing a wealth of interior decorations and hiring a staff of eager feline enthusiasts to wait on patrons. Adopt Caterwaul's four-legged residents, learning their personality traits and quirks, while boosting the bistro's appeal.

Befriend regulars like Bonner, a friendly ferryman with a penchant for tall tales, to learn more about the village and earn presents from newfound pals. Expand the café to feature additional rooms and even more kitties. Blend interior design elements like wallpaper and furniture to create a bespoke style that speaks to the café's personality. Mix and match decor and menu offerings to attract different customer groups and earn increased profits. With enough hard work, cats, and creativity, Granny's humble café can become the most popular destination in Caterwaul.