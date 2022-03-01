Cat Cafe Manager Will Setup Shop On Switch In April
Freedom Games and developer Roost Games have announced that Cat Cafe Manager will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch this April. Now you too can open and run your own cafe filled with tons of furry felines being kind to the customers. But having cats everywhere does not make you a great manager, as you'll still be tasked with opening and running your own cafe. Along with the Nintendo Switch, the game will be released for both PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 14th, 2022. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below along with more info on how the game will play out.
Welcome to Caterwaul Village, home to friendly faces, cute kitties looking for a good home, and the ramshackle ruins of Granny's once-thriving café. As Caterwaul's newest resident, follow in the family's footsteps to reopen the café, create a delightful menu of dishes, and make it the most purrfect dining location in town while uncovering its mysterious, and possibly magical, secrets. Restore Granny's café to its former glory purchasing a wealth of interior decorations and hiring a staff of eager feline enthusiasts to wait on patrons. Adopt Caterwaul's four-legged residents, learning their personality traits and quirks, while boosting the bistro's appeal.
Befriend regulars like Bonner, a friendly ferryman with a penchant for tall tales, to learn more about the village and earn presents from newfound pals. Expand the café to feature additional rooms and even more kitties. Blend interior design elements like wallpaper and furniture to create a bespoke style that speaks to the café's personality. Mix and match decor and menu offerings to attract different customer groups and earn increased profits. With enough hard work, cats, and creativity, Granny's humble café can become the most popular destination in Caterwaul.