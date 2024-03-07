Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cataclismo, Digital Sun

Cataclismo Confirmed For PC Release In July 2024

Check out the latest trailer for Cataclismo showing off more of the game, as we now know it will be released for PC this July.

Article Summary Cataclismo set for Steam and GOG release on July 16, 2024.

RTS tower defense game with a 30-hour single-player campaign.

Features tactical brick-by-brick castle construction gameplay.

Multiple modes include Survival, Creative, and Skirmish.

Indie game developer and publisher Digital Sun confirmed that Cataclismo will be released on PC via Steam and GOG in mid-July. The game was literally announced about six weeks ago and it seemed like it would be one of those times where we wouldn't see or hear much about it until one of the two dozen gaming livestreams happened. But instead, not only did we learn it will be released on July 16, but we got a brand new trailer for it, showing off more of the RTS tower defense action. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait for it to come out in four months.

Cataclismo

The Cataclismo left the world devastated. But… what if we could rebuild? In Cataclismo players design fortresses, optimize production in the citadel, train and deploy a wide range of troops, and make impactful tactical choices along the way. The game features a 30-hour single-player campaign complete with VA and cutscenes, during which players will become master builders and survivalists while joining Lady Iris, the most promising scholar in humanity's last city, in a story of hope and home. Alongside the single-player campaign, Cataclismo also offers Survival, Creative, and Skirmish modes, each of which boasts unique ways to play. Whether it's facing off against increasingly challenging, endless waves of horrors, or building without limitation or fear of monsters, there are lots of exciting adventures beyond the main Cataclismo story.

Brick Rolled: Tactical brick-by-brick castle construction inspired by LEGO.

Tactical brick-by-brick castle construction inspired by LEGO. Mix and Match and Mix and Match: Over 100 pieces to mix and match for physics-based stronghold building that allows you to play your own way as you optimize life and production within the castle walls.

Over 100 pieces to mix and match for physics-based stronghold building that allows you to play your own way as you optimize life and production within the castle walls. Can you Survive the Night?: Brace for the nightly swarms of Horrors and defend your fortress. Or die trying….

Brace for the nightly swarms of Horrors and defend your fortress. Or die trying…. The Gangs All Here: Deploy a roster of characterful troops with unique tactical specialties and equip them with siege equipment, such as flaming arrows, poison, claw traps, and more.

Deploy a roster of characterful troops with unique tactical specialties and equip them with siege equipment, such as flaming arrows, poison, claw traps, and more. Did Someone Say Content?: A 30-hour campaign, plus creative, survival, and skirmish modes for endless replayability. Featuring beautiful comic art illustrating a somber world lost to the perilous Mist.

