Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Catching Up With The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Promo Hype

Need your fix of info for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III before the game comes out? We play catch up to a few items we missed.

Article Summary Get the scoop on Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s launch release dates, and preload info.

Explore the Modern Warfare III Campaign play guide and prepare for an epic adventure.

Deep dive into Modern Warfare III's armaments and equipment for Multiplayer and Zombies.

Discover more about the challenge systems, cosmetic items and how to level up in Modern Warfare III.

So last week, we were at Lucca Comics & Games 2023, which caused us to miss a lot of the hype last week for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III. To say that they revealed some new information would be an understatement, as they released four different videos over the past week that we were just too busy to get to. But we didn't want to just shove them to the side and forget them either. We have some tidbits of info from the blogs released for each topic, as Activision and Sledgehammer Games revealed preload information, campaign rewards, info on weapon loadouts and gear, and cosmetics you could apply in the game.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Preload and Early Access Times

Preload of Campaign Early Access: November 1 at 10am PT, all platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, Battle.net, Steam)

Campaign Early Access Go-Live: November 2 at 10am PT, all platforms

Full Game Preload (including Multiplayer and Zombies): November 8, 10am PT, all platforms

Full Game Launch Timing: The game will be fully live worldwide by 10pm PT on November 9 (full details on the blog)

Once Multiplayer and Zombies go live on November 9, fans can expect a ton of modes at launch, with additional modes being added in the following weeks. From 3v3v3 player modes all the way up to 32v32, there's something for everyone. An impressive number of modernized Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps are part of the initial map pool, along with three Ground War maps (based on points of interest within the Urzikstan Big Map) and a linear section of the massive Urzikstan itself (War Mode). Additionally, fans can expect 25 additional Modern Warfare III Operators (13 SpecGru, 12 KorTac) to bolster the Operator pool, allowing them to select from a total of over 90 different Operators across MWII and MWIII.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Campaign is a direct continuation of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II narrative, and the stakes couldn't be higher. The ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov is back on the scene, extending his grasp across the world. From COD HQ, head to the Modern Warfare III section and select the Campaign tile. Even though the game has already launched, we don't want to spoil anything about it. Follow the prompts when starting the Campaign to choose your difficulty setting and then get right to it. The game will tell you everything you need to know to get started. Prepare for a wild ride.

Loadouts/Gear and Weapons Deep Dives

Prior to a match, the Weapons menu of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III allows you to select, edit, and save up to 10 Customized Loadouts for Multiplayer: selections of armaments and equipment. This is generally the same as the legacy term "Create-a-Class." The process is different for Multiplayer and Zombies. While Zombies has access to your available weapon arsenal, other equipment is accessed differently, and there's an impressive amount of Zombies-only ordnance to utilize and unlock. Consult the Modern Warfare Zombies Overview Blog, prior to game launch. The following equipment is scheduled to be available at game launch. Additional equipment of various types may appear after launch. If you're looking for a full list of available Primary and Secondary Weapons, consult the separate blog. Primary Weapons: This is your main offensive weapon, and there is an impressive depth of choice, both in terms of weapon type and individual armaments within a particular category. Level up weapons to unlock attachments that can further increase a weapon's capabilities.

This is your main offensive weapon, and there is an impressive depth of choice, both in terms of weapon type and individual armaments within a particular category. Level up weapons to unlock attachments that can further increase a weapon's capabilities. Secondary Weapons: These are firearms or equipment that a player can carry in addition to their primary weapon. These secondary weapons serve various purposes and can be ued in different situations to complement the primary weapon.

To further assist your Leveling up through the Military Ranks (and beyond during each of the forthcoming Seasons), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III includes two challenge systems: Daily Challenges and Career Challenges. A previous launch blog confirmed the six types of Challenges, while this blog dives a little deeper. Both challenge systems are great sources of Player experience points (XP): Daily Challenges give thousands of XP every 24 hours, and Career Challenges set up milestones to work toward throughout your experiences across Modern Warfare III, Zombies, and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ (at Season 1), granting XP and Calling Cards upon completion.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!