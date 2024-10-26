Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Caves Of Qud, Freehold Games, Kitfox Games

Caves of Qud Announces December Release Date

After taking over as publisher nearly a year and a half ago, Kitfox Games have confirmed the official release date for Caves of Qud

Explore a deeply simulated, richly cultured world in the science fantasy roguelike epic, Caves of Qud.

Engage with dynamic factions and immerse in a richly detailed science fantasy setting.

Discover a unique mix of RPG elements, tactical gameplay, and atmospheric soundtrack in Caves of Qud.

Indie game developer Freehold Games and publisher Kitfox Games have finally come around to giving Caves of Qud an official release date for the full game. The last we really heard about this one was last year when Kitfox announced they had taken over publishing duties. This seems to be on par as the game has been in development for 15 years, nine of which have been in Early Access. But now we know Version 1.0 will finally see the light of day as it arrives on December 5, 2024.

Caves of Qud

Caves of Qud is a science fantasy roguelike epic steeped in retrofuturism, deep simulation, and swathes of sentient plants. Come inhabit a living, breathing world and chisel through layers of thousand-year-old civilizations. Decide: is it a dying earth, or is it on the verge of rebirth? Do anything and everything. Caves of Qud is a deeply simulated, biologically diverse, richly cultured world.

Deep Physical Simulation — Don't like the wall blocking your way? Dig through it with a pickaxe, eat through it with your corrosive gas mutation, or melt it to lava. Yes, every wall has a melting point.

— Don't like the wall blocking your way? Dig through it with a pickaxe, eat through it with your corrosive gas mutation, or melt it to lava. Yes, every wall has a melting point. Fully Simulated Creatures — Every monster and NPC is as fully simulated as the player. That means they have levels, skills, equipment, faction allegiances, and body parts. So if you have a mutation that lets you, say, psionically dominate a spider, you can traipse through the world as a spider, laying webs and eating things.

— Every monster and NPC is as fully simulated as the player. That means they have levels, skills, equipment, faction allegiances, and body parts. So if you have a mutation that lets you, say, psionically dominate a spider, you can traipse through the world as a spider, laying webs and eating things. Dynamic Faction System — Pursue allegiances with over 70 factions: apes, crabs, trees, robots, and highly entropic beings, just to name a few.

— Pursue allegiances with over 70 factions: apes, crabs, trees, robots, and highly entropic beings, just to name a few. Richly Detailed Science Fantasy Setting — Over fifteen years of worldbuilding have led to a rich, weird, labyrinthine, one-of-a-kind storyworld, layered on top of the simulation, all for you to explore. Live and drink, friend.

— Over fifteen years of worldbuilding have led to a rich, weird, labyrinthine, one-of-a-kind storyworld, layered on top of the simulation, all for you to explore. Live and drink, friend. Tactical Gameplay — Turn-based, sandbox exploration and combat offers as many solutions as you and your mutations, implants, artifacts, and skills are creative enough to invent.

— Turn-based, sandbox exploration and combat offers as many solutions as you and your mutations, implants, artifacts, and skills are creative enough to invent. RPG Elements — Quests, NPCs, villages, historic sites; some dynamic and some handwritten, interwoven to produce a transportative RPG experience.

— Quests, NPCs, villages, historic sites; some dynamic and some handwritten, interwoven to produce a transportative RPG experience. Atmospheric Original Soundtrack — Over two hours of otherworldly music to delve into.

