CD Projekt Red Releases Notes For Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2

The never-ending saga that is Cyberpunk 2077's road to redemption hit a new marker today with the release of Patch 1.2 notes. We've listed the general fixes to the game below, but you can see the entire list if you click the link above. And boy, is it a doozy! There is SO MUCH that got fixed with this patch, it's both mind-boggling and embarrassing. We don't have the time to go over how much damage control and lingering problems (both in the game and real-life) the team are going through over this game at the moment. But this seems like they're working on a proper road to getting the game fixed up. The two key things that are missing from this list, however, as there's no release date for the patch and no confirmation from the team that it will actually make Cyberpunk 2077 anymore playable than it currently is. We'll just have to wait on an official date to see if this works.

The NCPD spawn radius for when the player commits a crime has been increased.

New Steering Sensitivity slider added to Controls settings. Allows reducing steering speed for all vehicles, on all input devices. Particularly useful for keyboard users.

Adjusted the vehicle steering code to work better in low and extreme high frame rate situations to produce more consistent results. Improves steering on base consoles noticeably.

Unstuck Rocking/Rotating feature added to all vehicles. Use Left Stick or A/D W/S or LShift/LCtrl to engage rocking and rotating to stuck/beached vehicles to try and free them.

Minor driving model tune revisions to some vehicles to improve steering, cure excessive body roll and oversteer.

Fixed an issue where aiming while under the effect of the "Berserk" cyberware moved the crosshair with no input from the player.

Adjusted fire rate of the helicopter turret in Love Like Fire.

Police vehicles will no longer immediately despawn after getting into Kerry's car during Rebel! Rebel!

Fixed an issue where Projectile Launch System had no cooldown.

Bump reaction for friendly NPCs has been disabled.

Fixed an issue where grappled enemies played voice lines as if the player bumped into them.

Using Zetatech Sandevistan MK. 1 cyberware now correctly slows time.

Player can no longer cancel fall damage by performing a slide action when about to fall from greater heights

It is no longer possible to perform Gorilla Arms finishers against civilians.

Fixed an issue where V could get pushed too far by a speeding vehicle.

If V picks up a body containing a quest item, the item will now be automatically added to the inventory.

Fixed an issue where a civilian running from a driving player could react incorrectly.

Picking up or grappling an NPC with a burning or EMP status now transfers the status to the player.

Improved jacking in interactions with forklifts.

Fixed an issue where dodging right after the Kerenzikov cyberware effect ended resulted in pushing V a great distance forward.

Fixed an issue where enemies did not fall on the ground after being killed with Synapse Burnout.

Fixed an issue where Breach Protocol was not working correctly against Sasquatch.

Fixed an issue preventing Placide from being taken down in stealth.

Short Circuit quickhack's damage over time will no longer finish off defeated enemies.

Cyberpsychos and minibosses are now immune to Tranquilizer rounds and System Reset Quickhack.

Fixed an issue where stacking cooldown reduction over 100% could result in blocking quickhacks.

V can no longer use consumables in situations where scene context would not support it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Clothing vendors now sell items more suitable for the location.

Cat food needed to adopt Nibbles can now be bought at several food shops around Night City.

The item for resetting perk points (TABULA E-RASA) can now be bought at a reduced price.

Reduced amount of higher quality crafting components needed to craft iconic items.

Fixed an issue where V could get stuck in empty buildings when exiting a vehicle parked close to a wall.

Data is now correctly displayed when scanning the Militech Manticore AV.

Fixed the prompt on an unavailable Vehicle door that said "Locked []".

Fixed an issue where dumping a body in the trunk started the vehicle's engine.

Fixed an issue where NPCs turning the steering wheel broke their upper body animations.

Gorilla Arms damage has been increased by 20%.

Reduced prices of Kiroshi optics fragment recipes.

Reduced power of revolver wielding NPCs.

Fixed an issue where disassembling part of a stack granted the number of experience as if the entire stack was disassembled.

Disassembling grenades now properly grants Common and Uncommon components.

Extending the sliding ladder won't result in player's death if they are below it.

Fixed several door blockers that could make enemy NPCs stuck, preventing them from being killed.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to trip over other NPCs too often.

V should now automatically unequip a charged grenade when entering safe areas.

Fixed an issue where pedestrians could get teleported after being hit by a vehicle.

Cyberpunk 2077 Transmigration trait is now unlockable at Breach Protocol level 20, rather than 16. Players who unlocked Transmigration pre-level 20 and did not yet reach that level will have the trait locked and Perk Points for it restored.

Getting knocked down by vehicles no longer kills V after unlocking 'The Rock" perk.

Fixed an issue where switching the weapon in the inventory two times in a row could result in the weapon not being displayed in-game.

Fixed an issue where completion of The Wasteland achievement could be blocked under certain circumstances.

Multiple GPS improvements and fixes for the pathing in various activities and quests.

Fixed an issue where one of the laser trip mines in Gig: Wakako's Favorite would not explode upon walking over the laser.

Fixed instances of NPCs not entering combat when the player approached them in Reported Crime: A Stroke of Luck.

Fixed an access point sinking into level geometry in Gig: Greed Never Pays.

Fixed an issue where one of the laser trip mines in Gig: Greed Never Pays could not be interacted with.

Breaking a window during Gig: On a Tight Leash will now properly alarm nearby NPCs.

A certain enemy NPC should now properly attack V in melee during Gig: Welcome to America, Comrade.

Fixed cyberpsycho's behavior at the beginning of combat during Cyberpsycho Sighting: House on a Hill.

Fixed AV collision to avoid the player being pushed off or stuck in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Opposites Attract.

Fixed tracked map markers flying off the minimap occasionally.

Fixed an issue where throwing multiple grenades in quick succession could make V equip an incorrect grenade.

Fixed inactive Breach Protocol option in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: New Boss, New Rules.

Fixed River Ward's behavior while following the player in The Hunt.

Fixed an issue where enemies at the crash site in Life During Wartime were not able to attack the player at range.

Fixed an issue where one of the Scavs would not alarm others after finding a body during The Rescue.

Jackie should no longer use stealth chatter just before combat in The Heist.

Fixed an issue where an exploding mine would not alarm nearby enemies in Gig: Goodbye, Night City.

Panam now occupies a different sniping spot during the fight with the Raffens in Ghost Town.

Fixed an issue where Rogue would idle after the elevator ride in Arasaka Tower during Never Fade Away.

Fixed an issue in The Pickup where the detonator in All Foods could not be interacted with.

Jackie will now empty his clip before reloading in The Rescue.

The cyberpsycho in Cyberpsycho Sighting: Second Chances should now respond to the player attacking at range correctly.

Corrected use of cover for friendly NPCs IN Cyberpunk 2077.

Fixed an issue where Panam's car could get launched into the air in With a Little Help from my Friends.

Fixed an issue where Delamain cab would launch into the air after leaving Afterlife in The Heist.

Fixed an issue where other cars in the race in The Beast in Me: City Center could get teleported under certain circumstances causing the player to drop to the last place.

The car will no longer be misplaced after skipping the ride to the Piez restaurant with Joshua in Sinnerman.