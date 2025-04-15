Posted in: Baldur's Gate 3, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Larian Studios, Video Games | Tagged: d&d

Baldur's Gate 3 Released The Final Major Content Patch

Baldur’s Gate 3 has one last major patch available now, adding in a ton of new additions to the game as the studio moves on from the game

Article Summary Baldur's Gate 3's final update features crossplay across multiple platforms for seamless multiplayer sessions.

Explore the new photo mode, perfect for capturing and enhancing your in-game adventures with effects and stickers.

Dive into 12 fresh subclasses, adding new abilities, VFX, and unique content to every class in Baldur's Gate 3.

Patch 8 boosts the Modding Toolkit with partial-level editing for creative player-driven projects.

Larian Studios has released the last major update they'll make for Baldur's Gate 3, as the Dungeons & Dragons video game just got some great upgrades and additions. Some of these new additions are one that have been the most-requested community features since launch. This includes crossplay between platforms, a photo mode, and new subclasses. You'lll also see Steam Trading Cards, which will allow those playing on the platform to craft badges and unlock exclusive profile backgrounds and emoticons. We have the notes and a bunch of videos showing it off here, as the update is now live.

Baldur's Gate 3 – Patch Eight

As the final major content update for Baldur's Gate 3, Patch 8 passes the torch for future additions to the community. To aid them in this endeavor, the official Modding Toolkit Update is launching today, bringing with it quality-of-life updates and partial-level editing for existing items, characters, and triggers, all of which will allow increasingly ambitious projects to be realized.

Crossplay: Introducing crossplay between PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Mac, so players can party up with friends no matter what platform they play on.

Photo Mode : Adventurers can snap photos of their escapades during cutscenes, dialogue, and combat, and edit them to their hearts' content with a slew of post-processing effects (and stickers…)

12 New Subclasses : Brand-new subclasses; new abilities, VFX, animations, summons, and Oathbreaker Knight voiced dialogue; each class has a new way to play.

Modding Toolkit Update: Patch 8 brings partial-level editing and quality-of-life updates to BG3's official Modding Toolkit.

Each of Baldur's Gate 3's 12 playable classes gets a new subclass following today's update, featuring new abilities, animations, VFX, unique summons and powerful cantrips. In the case of the new Paladin subclass, the Oath of the Crown Paladin, new voiced dialogue for the Oathbreaker Knight is also included. The full list of new subclasses and their corresponding class are:

Bard – College of Glamour

Barbarian – Path of Giants

Cleric – Death Domain

Druid – Circle of Stars

Fighter – Arcane Archer

Monk – Way of The Drunken Master

Paladin – Oath of the Crown

Ranger – Swarmkeeper

Rogue – Swashbuckler

Sorcerer – Shadow Magic

Warlock – Hexblade

Wizard – Bladesinging

