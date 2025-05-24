Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elementa, Silver Palace

Victorian-Themed Action RPG Silver Palace Announced

A new action RPG is in the works, as Silver Palace brings about a new golden age of detective work set in a fantasy Victorian era

Article Summary Silver Palace is a new Victorian-themed action RPG set in the industrial fantasy city of Silvernia.

Players become detectives, solving mysteries, battling enemies, and exposing Silverium’s secrets.

Features real-time party combat, fluid traversal with grappling hooks and horseback riding.

Distinct anime-style characters, interactive environments, and a rich gothic fairy tale narrative await.

Singapore-based developer and publisher Elementa has revealed its latest game, a new action RPG called Silver Palace. Set in a fantasy world that has a Victorian theme going for it, you'll play a detective solving all sorts of mysteries while being surrounded by memorable characters, an interesting travel system to get around, fantastical puzzles and inquiries to solve, and fast-paced combat to round it out. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but they are taking pre-registrations for PC and mobile on the game's website. For now, enjoy the two videos they released for the game.

Silver Palace

Silver Palace's narrative is propelled by a gothic fairy tale inspired story, detailed art style, distinctive characters and a dynamic, action-oriented combat system with blistering melee attacks paired with third-person shooter gameplay. Taking place within the industrialized metropolis of Silvernia, Silver Palace sets players off on an adventure with a diverse group of partners as they unravel the mysteries and uncover the truth behind the transformative and mysterious new element, Silverium, which has propelled boundless growth in its namesake city. Players will assume the role of a detective tasked with investigating crimes and solving mysteries. Various factions of corporate powerhouses, underground crime syndicates, royal affiliates, and cultists all vie for control of the mystical power source Silverium, stoking tensions across the city.

Silver Palace features a variety of anime-style characters and a fluid, immersive combat system, dynamic traversal with a swift grappling hook and horseback riding to uncover every back corner of Silvernia's interactive environments, which are complete with day/night cycles and weather effects. In battle, players switch between party members in real time to unleash powerful skills and chain together flashy combos. As they explore the city's sprawling environments, players will investigate crime scenes, hunt for clues in the shadows, battle their enemies and in the process, reveal more of the stories of Silvernia.

