CECC May Madness 2026 Will Happen In Waco, Texas

CECC May Madness 2026 has been confirmed for a move to Waco, Texas next year, featuring participants of several collegiate conferences

The Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG) has confirmed the location for CECC May Madness 2026, as it's headed to Waco, Texas, next year. Set to take place from May 1-3,m the event will feature 2,000+ student-athletes and 25 collegiate conferences, spanning Divisions I, II, and III, all of which will take place at the Waco Convention Center. The move is an interesting one as they've been at the Esports Stadium Arlington the past three years, at a location that's not exactly the easiest to get to as Waco is a long drive between Dallas and Austin. We have more details below about the event as it will kick off April 30 at Baylor University's McLane Stadium with Thursday Night Lights, featuring an opening jersey ceremony, live local entertainment, a high-school exhibition match.

CECC May Madness 2026

May Madness is the premier multi-title, multi-conference collegiate esports championship, uniting the top teams and student-athletes from across the country to compete for CECC National Championship titles in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rocket League, Overwatch, VALORANT, NBA 2K, and more. As the culmination of a year-long competitive season, May Madness represents the championship pathway for 25 official conference partners and 800+ colleges and universities across Divisions I, II, and III—standing as the defining national stage for collegiate esports.

This year's May Madness championship weekend will welcome a record-setting 2,000+ student-athletes competing across three full days. The event is being organized in partnership with PlayVS College League ("PCL"), who will be hosting their 2026 Spring Championship on-site. The action begins on April 30 at Baylor University's McLane Stadium with Thursday Night Lights—a new opening tradition inside the iconic venue known for hosting world-class sports and entertainment. The evening will feature an opening jersey ceremony, live local entertainment, a high-school showcase match, and a player-and-coach social mixer, officially kicking off a championship weekend designed to mirror the pageantry, pride, and tradition of major college athletics.

Beyond the competition, CECC May Madness 2026 will feature a festival-style weekend experience with cosplay showcases, food trucks, trading card game tournaments, an artists' alley, creator meet-and-greets, a college recruiting fair, high school talent combines, educational panels, and more. The result is a dynamic, youth-driven event designed to attract Gen Z audiences from across Texas and deliver an unforgettable weekend of competition, culture, and community to the city of Waco.

After three years in Arlington, CECC May Madness 2026 will relocate to the Waco Convention Center, where the 144,000-square-foot venue will transform into a multi-stage esports arena with high-level competition, fan experiences, and partner activations. Waco's blend of college-town energy, Texas hospitality, and a walkable downtown—paired with its central location and growing convention district—make it an ideal host city for competitors and fans traveling from across North America.

