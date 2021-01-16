Chains Of Satinav & Memoria Come To Consoles January 27th

Two games from The Dark Eye franchise will be headed to consoles this month with Chains Of Satinav and Memoria. Daedalic Entertainment revealed this week that both games will be coming out on January 28th, set to be released on all three major consoles. There won't be a next-gen version of either, but you'll be able to play both on the PS5 and XSX. As best we can tell these are the complete version of each game, nothing has been kept out or will be added later, so you're getting them as complete as can be with all the content ever released for them. You can read about both games below as well as check out a pair of trailers for each as you'll see how they plan on console.

In The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav players take on the role of bird catcher Geron, who is tasked with helping the king establish peace by catching suspicious crows that plague the notoriously superstitious and conflict-ridden kingdom of Andergast. However, not only does Geron's task prove unexpectedly difficult, it also turns out to be the first step of the greatest adventure of his life – leading him to the borders of the charted lands of Aventuria and beyond. In The Dark Eye: Memoria, players experience two thrilling stories in one. By traveling through different time periods, they follow the journey of Sadja, a southern princess who longs to be a war hero, and Geron, the main protagonist of The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav, who wants to lift a curse from his girlfriend. The quest for answers soon leads to a chain of events that connects both Sadja's and Geron's stories, threatening to turn the present into a grim reflection of a long forgotten past.