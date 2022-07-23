Champions Of Chaos Comes To Total War: Warhammer III In August

Four New Chaos Legendary Lords: The Champions of Chaos have risen through the ranks thanks to their infamous deeds to become the favoured of the four Dark Gods. The first to be revealed is Azazel, Prince of Damnation. The bane of humanity since time immemorial, his constant acts of devotion and debauchery have assured his high standing in the eyes of Slaanesh, the Chaos God of excess and hedonism.

A New Campaign Experience: In the ancient arena-city of Zanbaijin, the servants of the Chaos gods have clashed for millennia and the souls of those who fall in battle are sealed within the Altar of Battle. As a Champion of Chaos, you must earn the gaze of your master through bloodshed and ritual before taking the arcane power as your own.

Over Fifty New Units: Charging into bloodthirsty combat alongside their Champions is diverse host of battlefield units, including the Warshrine of Chaos which bestows terrible gifts upon those who make the appropriate sacrifice, Chaos Knights who ride as a wall of blades and spiked armor to crash through the enemy ranks in an explosion of torn flesh, and the Chosen, an ironclad group of elite slaughterers who form the inner circle of their lord's warband.

Free Content: Immortal Empires is a new grand-scale campaign mode, free to owners of all three Total War: Warhammer titles. Releasing in beta alongside Champions of Chaos, it combines the landmasses, Legendary Lords, war units and much more from the trilogy into one colossal mode spread across the vast Warhammer world.

Blood For The Blood God III: This gory effects-pack brings several mature-rated animations to Total War: Warhammer III such as blood spurts, limb and head dismemberment, blood-drenched UI elements, global campaign events that generate greater carnage in battle, and much more. It will be free to owners of Blood for the Blood God I or II.