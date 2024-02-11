Posted in: Counter-Strike 2, eSports, Games, StarCraft, Video Games | Tagged: Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2024

Champs Crowned At Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2024 Grand Finals

ESL held the annual Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2024 Grand Finals in Poland, as we got new Starcraft 2 and Counter-Strike 2 champs.

Article Summary Serral clinches StarCraft II title with a decisive 4-0 against Maru at IEM Katowice 2024.

Team Spirit outplays FaZe Clan, securing the Counter-Strike 2 championship with a 3-0 sweep.

Strong playoff performances see Dark, ByuN, Clem, and Cure advancing in StarCraft II.

Watch the heart-pounding finals of both tournaments on Twitch for the complete showdown.

Two different esports have grand champions today as the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2024 Grand Finals have come to a close. Taking place in Poland this weekend, we saw Basilisk's Joona "Serral" Sotala go all the way to become the new StarCraft II Champion, while Team Spirit was crowned the Counter-Strike 2 Champions. The Counter-Strike tourney has been the talk of social media this afternoon, as Team Spirit showed dominance leading into the finals. They were ranked #19 in the ESL, going all the way to the top to crush the #1 ranked FaZe Clan 3-0, with teen superstar Danil "donk" Kryshkovets giving the performance of a lifetime. We have the details below from the organization about both tournaments at the end, as you can check out the finals for both on Twitch.

Counter-Strike 2 – Grand Final

Following impressive performances in the Playoffs where neither team dropped a map, FaZe Clan and Team Spirit geared up on Sunday and took the stage for the Grand Final. The first game of the day saw an even 6-6 score at half-time before Team Spirit managed to pull ahead and secure a 13-9 victory over FaZe Clan, in large part thanks to Danil "donk" Kryshkovets' incredible performance. The second game was closer, with FaZe Clan narrowly missing out on a win and the game ending in a 13-11 victory for Team Spirit. The third and final game, however, saw Team Spirit dominate, winning round after round and concluding the match with a 13-3 score. Team Spirit were an unstoppable force, claiming the title of Champion with an impressive 3-0 final score in the best-of-5 Grand Final.

Starcraft II Playoffs

With the Group Stage concluded, the second and third-placed teams of each group continued their fight for victory in the Round of 12, with Clem, Dark, ByuN, and Cure coming out on top. In the quarterfinals, Serral continued his reign without dropping a single map by beating Clem 3-0, while Dark and Maru beat their countrymen SHIN and Byun 3-1 and 3-2, respectively. In the fourth quarterfinal, Cure proved to be dominant over HeRoMaRinE, who, until then, had not yet lost a map in the competition The first semifinal was a clash between Zergs as Serral and Dark entered the final part of the competition with Serral taking out Dark 3-1. During the second semifinal, it was Maru and Cure's turn to show who was the strongest Terran, with Maru eventually claiming a 3-0 victory. The long-longed-for Grand Final between Maru and Serral promised some spectacular action, yet already early on Maru's dedication and diligence showed to be no match for Serral's unparalleled level of gameplay, leading to a 4-0 win on Serral's behalf.

