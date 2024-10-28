Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Jumping Jazz Cats, Le Catnip Collective

Chaotic Online Party Game Jumping Jazz Cats Announced

There's a new feline-centric chaotic party game on the way, as Jumping Jazz Cats will be released before the end of the year

Article Summary Jumping Jazz Cats is a chaotic party game for up to 9 players by Le Catnip Collective and Team17.

Race, jump, and swing through mini-games in a jazzy mansion with your feline friends.

Customize your cat and strategize with your team in cooperative and competitive modes.

Enjoy six lively cat GIF-inspired mini-games and ten original jazz tracks shaping the gameplay.

Canadian indie team Le Catnip Collective and publisher Team17 revealed their latest game, as we're getting a new party title called Jumping Jazz Cats. The game was actually revealed a while ago as one of the items the publisher had at Gamescom 2024, as they allowed players to check out this chaotic title featuring up to nine players competing in a series of mini-games and races. It really is one of those dumb fun games where you play as a cat to sprint, jump, bounce, swing, skid, and slide all over the place against your friends and others. The game has no release date yet, only that it will be released sometime before the end of 2024. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Jumping Jazz Cats

Grind down handrails, swing from chandeliers, bounce off cushions, perform acrobatic jumps, slide across slippery floors, and climb the curtains! While the humans are away, the cats will play! These amical mini-games are played in teams and include rip-roaring races, fat cat collectathons, and epic showdowns between shadow cats and mighty lions! To win, your cat pack will need to collaborate and pull off the fanciest pussycat parkour! The fun takes place in the Ellington Estate, a jazzy cartoon mansion. Its spiral staircases, rooms, and passageways are filled with devious distractions, a city of furniture, and so much more! Choose from a host of playable cats, or customize your own! Get creative with your team's style and unlockable accessories! There's plenty of time to chill between matches, tweak the cosmetics, and try out new moves!

2-9 players online; four local players can join via split-screen.

Six levels across the mansion to discover.

Six cat-GIF-inspired mini-games.

Ten original jazz tracks that influence gameplay during the choruses.

Mix and match levels, mini-games, and songs for immense variety.

A blend of cooperative and competitive strategies.

