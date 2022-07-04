Chimeraland Will Officially Release For PC & Mobile Next Week

Level Infinite revealed that their upcoming game Chimeraland is now set to officially release on PC and mobile devices next week. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is an open-world sandbox RPG set in a prehistoric, mythical world filled with creatures that have multiple designs and abilities. It will be up to you to survive and thrive in this prehistoric land as you can either be constantly in peril or take command of its wilderness. The game will launch on July 15th on Steam, Android, and iOS.

You need to gather resources, craft items, grow crops, and research technologies. Start from building a survival shelter, to making a megabase in the Outerspace! You will find hundreds of bizarre mythical beasts while exploring this seamless world. Do you want a new pet? Catch and Tame them! Or maybe you want to have a pair of wings on your horse? Let your pets devour them, and see what kind of Chimera you can create! The possibility is endless! You can be a close-quarter fighter when wielding blades, a cunning gunslinger with X-bows, or both! You can be a Werewolf, a Dragonborn, or a Jellyfish girl! Choose your own way, and create your own style! There are no limitations to restrict what you can and cannot be, and there are thousands of other creative travelers, with their unique tastes and styles, living and thriving together… Expansive Open World: Players can roam wild in the 1000 square kilometer world.

Transform a Mystical Wilderness: Build a dream world anywhere, be it land, sky or sea.

Customizable Experience: With countless different looks, a player can be whoever they want to be.

One-of-A-Kind Beasts: Any beast can become a player's pet, using an unique system of "devouring" or "evolving" which gives pets characteristics, shapes and abilities.

Versatile Weapons for Better Combat: Charge fearlessly into battle with a host of weapons that can be switched at wil.

Chimeraland an open world game with a high degree of freedom. Players can explore and build freely, interact with rich exotic animals, fight, cultivate pets, and survive in a dynamic ancient world.