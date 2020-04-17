China Planning Ban On International Online Gaming

It looks like China is on the verge of doing one of the biggest video game bans in a long time as they're about to shut down online gaming. The country recently took action against players in Hong Kong by banning the sales of Animal Crossing: New Horizons after players used the creative features to stage online protests. Another ploy to silence people in their country about the Free Hong Kong movement. Now it looks like the country has had enough of what's been going on with online gaming altogether and are planning to curb what they feel is both an internal and international influence. Details have emerged about a new plan from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) about something called the Guangdong Game Regulatory Notice. According to SINA, who have published the lengthy document of what will be imposed onto players, the government is going after all aspects including game publishers, operations, online content, and the regulation of information. Here's a snippet of what's in the doc.

1. Change the skin and declare the version number at the same time in multiple places, or change the name of the game that has already obtained the version number, and you will face corresponding penalties, such as suspension of the publishing business for 6 months;

2. There will be corresponding punishment for the online version of the game, such as revoking the version number that has been obtained, removing the game from the entire network, and criticizing the publisher to suspend the publishing business, etc .;

3. It is not allowed to plant illegal advertisements in the game. For example, if you promote unapproved game advertisements, you will be held accountable if found;

4. It is not allowed to promote the "Global Service" function in the game. If there is any, you should go offline and delete the relevant function in time;

5. The National Press and Publication Administration will set up special inspections on the real-name authentication of game companies and the setting of minor systems by June.

The biggest thing in there that people should take notice of is that China will now force anyone playing online to use their REAL names as usernames. In other words, if you decide to violate their rules, they now have the ability to track you down by your real name along with all the digital info. A practice that, if anyone in the U.S. were forced to do, would send a lot of people off the deep end. We'll see how these changes affect gamers moving forward, but it may be safe to say that some publishers are about to look at China with new eyes as to how they decide to conduct business. Gaming is a big industry within the country and if a game is red-hot, it can make a company millions before they ever make that in North America or Europe. But if restrictions like this get too cost-effective for them to do business there, you could see companies pull out and refuse to do any business in China until the government makes changes.