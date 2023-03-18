Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Deck Gohan Leader Bandai has now released Ultimate Power Awakened, a new Ultimate Gohan Starter Deck for Dragon Ball Super Card Game players & collectors.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the deck cards that will release alongside Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Two decks have been released alongside of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed. These include Starter Deck 21: Ultimate Awakened Power deck and Starter Deck 22: Proud Warrior. The cards above are from Starter Deck 21: Ultimate Awakened Power, which is led up by an Ultimate Gohan Leader. The leader front shows Gohan in his green tracksuit from the battle with Golden Frieza. Flip it over to reveal Ultimate Gohan on the Awaken side. This deck has 51 cards, with only a few new to this deck, including the above.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.