Chinatown Detective Agency Launches New Demo

Humble Games and General Interactive Co. have launched a brand new demo for their mystery adventure game, Chinatown Detective Agency. The demo is available exclusively through the Humble Store, as you'll be given a chance to perfect your detective skills while globetrotting for INTERPOL in another intense case. The game will be released sometime later this Spring for PC (which you can already wishlist on Humble's website and on Steam), as well as Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Midnight in Singapore. Your contact's a no show, your client wants answers and your empty bank balance hangs over you like a neon-tinted Sword of Damocles. Welcome to 2032. Welcome to Chinatown Detective Agency. The world is in a state of flux as the global economy nears the nadir of its decade-long collapse. Singapore stands as a last refuge of order but even here the government struggles on the brink of chaos. Private detectives are now the first call for those citizens able to afford a semblance of justice. That's where you come in. You are Amira Darma, once a rising star at INTERPOL, now a freshly minted Private Investigator in the heart of Chinatown, and your first client is about to walk through your door…

Inspired by the classic Carmen Sandiego games of the 80s and 90s, Chinatown Detective Agency is a mystery adventure game that will take you across Singapore and the world in hot pursuit of criminals, witnesses and clues. Do real-world research and investigation to solve puzzles and uncover leads, and manage your time and money to solve cases from clients both well-intentioned and nefarious. Along the way, untangle a web of conspiracies and plots that threaten to push the Lion City over the edge. Every choice will affect the world around you and change Amira's story for good. Do you have the moxxy needed to save the city?