Chris Redfield & Jill Valentine Officially Come To Fortnite

Resident Evil fans will be pleased to see that for Halloween, Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine have arrived in Fortnite. Both of the characters are here to represent S.T.A.R.S. and take out whatever is in their way, especially the undead. While it's cool to see them added to the game, we just need to point out that these character models feel very off to us. For the most part, Epic Games has done exceptionally well when it comes to making their version of iconic figures in pop culture fit within their universe. And as much as we enjoy seeing Resident Evil be added to the mix, this feels like a miss. What do you think about the designs?

After surviving countless horrors in the Spencer Mansion and beyond, S.T.A.R.S. veterans Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine find themselves on the Island to face The Sideways' Cube Monsters. Fend off Cube Monsters (and your opponents) like your life depends on it with the S.T.A.R.S. Team Set, available now in the Fortnite Item Shop! Whether you're taking down Cube Monsters or storming IO labs, stop evil in its tracks as boulder enthusiast Chris Redfield and the "master of unlocking" Jill Valentine. The Chris Redfield Outfit comes with the alt Hound Wolf Squad Style, based on his clash in a snowy village, and the Jill Valentine Outfit comes with the alt Raccoon City Style, based on her desperate escape from a relentless pursuer. Other items you can store in your Locker's inventory spaces? Fresh from the Arklay Mountains, put on the Green Herb Back Bling (with the alt Red Herb and Blue Herb Styles), take your typewriter with you with the Saving Keystrokes Back Bling, show off with the HOT DOGGER Pickaxe (Umbrella-developed anti-bioweapon knife), and swing what once belonged to evil: the Stun Rod Pickaxe.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: S.T.A.R.S. Members Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine Arrive On The Fortnite Island (https://youtu.be/Qj6OMMQlewQ)