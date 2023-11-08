Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: chucky

Chucky Is The Next Killer Coming To Dead By Daylight

We've got a new game, sport! Literally, as the classic '80s horror character Chucky has come to Dead By Daylight to cut you down to size.

Article Summary Chucky joins Dead By Daylight's killer roster, bringing classic '80s horror to the game.

Original voice actor Brad Dourif returns, enhancing Chucky with iconic lines and taunts.

Chucky's unique abilities allow him to vault and scamper, providing fresh gameplay tactics.

Customize Chucky with film-inspired skins, including a Bride of Chucky outfit voiced by Jennifer Tilly.

Behaviour Interactive revealed the next killer being added to Dead By Daylight, as your friend 'til the end, Chucky, makes his way into The Fog. The character will retain the look and voice from the original set of '80s films, as he can scamper away and chase you down quickly, even vaulting through windows and over pallets. What's more, they're going to be adding skins for you to change his look to other films, including The Bride of Chucky. The character arrives on the test servers today but will officially be released into the main game on November 28. Until then, here's some added info on what to expect.

Chucky in Dead By Daylight

Players should not underestimate the power of this Killer, nor should they underestimate his foul mouth. With new lines voiced by none other than Chucky's original voice actor Brad Dourif – a question emerges: what is more scathing, his knife or his tongue? With effective tools for sneaking around the Map, Chucky is a force to be reckoned with, utilizing his Slice & Dice ability to lunge forward and attack unsuspecting Survivors. Though his height does have its limitations, Charles Lee Ray, in his human form, appears as a spirit to assist him in Hooking Survivors, as well as interrupting them while they're Vaulting or Repairing.

On the other hand, his stature gives him an incredible advantage while hunting, forcing Survivors to always keep both eyes and ears open. His larger-than-life rage and pint-sized build let him vault through windows and under pallets, allowing him to close in on his unsuspecting prey, unlike any other Killer before, via his Scamper ability. From the iconic rat poisoning scene from Curse of Chucky, the deathly yardstick from Child's Play 2, or even the electrifying TV from Bride of Chucky, there are a variety of add-ons inspired by iconic moments bringing the franchise to life while elevating action for players.

Customizable Good Guy (Or Gal) Outfits

Players will be able to customize their little Killer through a series of terrifying outfits fit for only the most notorious of serial killers. In a unique twist, players can even go as far as customizing their Killer with The Good Gal outfit – inspired by Tiffany Valentine, aka the Bride of Chucky and voiced by the legendary Jennifer Tilly, this outfit brings Chucky's other half to life like never before.

