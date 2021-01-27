Chyna, Mark Henry, & Other Legends Added To WWE 2K Battlegrounds

2K Games revealed the next line of WWE Legends coming to WWE 2K Battlegrounds, as the fourth round has some interesting additions. The three big ones that stand out from the legends collection are Chyna, Mark Henry, and Christian. Along with the addition of current superstars like Tyler Breeze and Dana Brooke, as well as the Hell In A Cell arena for you to fight in. A good chunk of this content needs to be unlocked through challenges, so you'll have your work cut out for you. Along with this news comes a new event centered around the Royal Rumble. You can read more about that down below along with info on when the characters will drop in the game.

The following WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, as well as a new arena, are currently scheduled to appear in WWE 2K Battlegrounds via automatic updates, with some content requiring unlocking: Wednesday, January 27: Chyna

Mark Henry

Tyler Breeze (unlocked)

Hell in a Cell Arena Wednesday, February 3: Christian

Otis

Dana Brooke (unlocked) In addition to the roster update, WWE 2K Battlegrounds will feature a Royal Rumble celebration. Fans who tune-in to the Royal Rumble broadcast on January 31 will see a bonus locker code redeemable for 500 Golden Bucks, which can be used to purchase in-game content, including the new Royal Rumble Pack featuring The Rock, Becky Lynch, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The locker code is redeemable until February 14, 2021. Featuring fast-paced action and an assortment of power-ups, special moves, unconventional melee items and interactive environments, WWE 2K Battlegrounds offers a unique arcade style and aesthetic for casual and hardcore WWE games fans alike.