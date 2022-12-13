Cities: Skylines – Financial Districts Launches On PC & Consoles

Paradox Interactive has launched a new expansion for Cities: Skylines, as you can play Financial Districts for both PC and console editions. As if you couldn't have guessed by the name, this is an investment-focused expansion that will have you bringing up financial institutions throughout your city and making it a bigger area for businesses to function. The pack will run you $8 if you wish to snag it. It is also being released alongside the is Content Creator Pack Map Pack 2, which adds ten new maps that explore different biomes to build in, including Boreal, Desert, Tropical, and Temperate. You can also purchase the African Vibes Radio Station, which comes with 16 tracks for building inspiration, and serves as a precursor to the release of Africa in Miniature Content Creator Pack coming next year. Here's more info on the pack.

"Cities: Skylines – Financial Districts introduces an investment feature and over 100 assets to the game, allowing players to boost the economy of their cities using new buildings, services, and specialization. Players can invest in industries like healthcare, mining, and agriculture to meet their citizens' needs.

Investments: Invest your money wisely and improve the lives of your citizens. Many sectors await your support such as deathcare, healthcare, oil, ore, farming, generic industry, and logistics. Keep track of your investments with the new stock trading tab.

Stock Exchange: Level up your investment funds with the stock exchange. This new building also unlocks the tax income bonus for office zone buildings in its area.

Bank Building: Money, money, money! Banks add a new service to your city and improve its safety thanks to their transport vans that, while collecting cash from commercial zone buildings, decrease the criminality rate in the area.

Money, money, money! Banks add a new service to your city and improve its safety thanks to their transport vans that, while collecting cash from commercial zone buildings, decrease the criminality rate in the area. Financial District Specialization: Unlock a new district for office zones when you reach the "Big Town" milestone. Financial Districts features a new visual style, and generate higher taxes than basic office zones but decrease happiness. The tax income bonus increases if a stock exchange is nearby."