Cities: Skylines II Releases Deep Dive Video On City Services

Get a better idea of how city services will work in Cities: Skylines II, as Paradox Interactive's latest video explores their function.

Paradox Interactive has released another new video in what appears to be a weekly series of reveals for Cities: Skylines II, this time talking about City Services. As your city moves, it needs maintenance and protection. This latest video explores all of those aspects and shows you how you'll need to maintain it to make sure the city works properly. Enjoy the video below along with a snippet from their latest blog going over what you can expect to work with.

"The basic gameplay of city service remains the same in Cities: Skylines II: Your task is to provide the citizens with various services that increase their quality of life, bring them happiness and keep them safe. However, unlike in the previous game where you wanted to cover the city evenly with all the different service types, the road to the perfect city in Cities: Skylines II lies in understanding the needs of the citizens and fulfilling them by providing suitable services as well as other activities such as places to go shopping. You can, of course, place the various services throughout the city but doing so can be costly and provides only minor additional benefits overall. Where city services directly increased Land Value in the previous game, Cities: Skylines II takes a different approach."

"City services only indirectly affect Land Value as they answer the needs of citizens and companies in the city, which in turn increases their willingness to pay higher rent in the area, thus increasing their levels and the Land Value. For more information about Land Value check out our previous development diary Zones & Signature Buildings. Furthermore, not all citizens have the same needs. Senior citizens have more free time and value places where they can spend that free time. Families with children, on the other hand, value areas with schools. Working-age citizens seek residence in areas that have quick connections to workplaces. And companies value services that increase their Efficiency and profit margin. Citizens' needs can be inspected from their household's Selected Info Panel (SIP) by hovering over the family's Happiness icon. Similarly, companies' needs can be inspected in their SIP, hovering over their Efficiency value."

