Cities: Skylines II Reveals Post-Launch Patch Content

Paradox Interactive has released a new patch for Cities: Skylines II to fix some issues, while also showing off some of the new content.

Patch addresses various in-game stutters, crash issues, and graphics enhancements.

Patch is available for free download on Steam, with upcoming availability on the Microsoft Store.

Paradox Interactive also previews the new Region Packs in the game's latest video.

Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order have released the first of several performance-improving patches on the way for Cities: Skylines II. As it is with almost every video game these days, no launch is perfect, and some bugs crept up when the game was launched. So, the company released a patch to fix some of the more glaring errors people have to deal with and posted it to their community forum. We have the list of improvements below, and you can download it for free today. Meanwhile, we also have their latest video showing off some of the Region Packs on the way!

"While this does not address all issues we are aware of, we wanted to get you these improvements as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this patch is only available on Steam today. We're doing our very best to make it available on the Microsoft Store as soon as possible. This patch includes the following improvements and fixes:"

Changed LOD to be independent of rendering resolution to get more consistent performance with high resolutions

Minor optimization with fog

Depth of field optimizations and tweaks

Global illumination tweaks

Optimized stutters when buildings spawn/level up

Optimized various stutters across all systems

Fixed crash after upgrading wind turbine

Fixed crash when car crashes into still hidden car with trailer

Fixed crash with mesh loading (that happens with low settings mostly)

"Raise a city from the ground up and transform it into a thriving metropolis with the most realistic city builder ever. Push your creativity and problem-solving to build on a scale you've never experienced. With deep simulation and a living economy, this is world-building without limits. Cities: Skylines II is a modern take on the city simulation genre in which players can build any city they can imagine, from a small village to a bustling metropolis. This revolutionary sequel of the iconic city-building game offers the most realistic city simulation ever created. Cities: Skylines II features fully realized transport and economy systems, a wealth of construction and customization options, and advanced modding capabilities."

