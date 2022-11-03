Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition Will Be PSVR2 Exclusive For 2023

Fast Travel Games announced today that their upcoming release of Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition will be a PSVR2 exclusive. In what will be the ultimate mix between VR and city management, this game will give you the chance to explore all sorts of different aspects of creating a metropolis on a grand scale. However, only PS5 players will be able to get their hands on it when it eventually gets released sometime in 2023. For the time being, enjoy the latest trailer below.

"In this definitive VR city-building game, urban planners can design unique cityscapes from the ground up. With intuitive controls and menus, roads are easily plotted, buildings are quickly placed, and traffic patterns are efficiently controlled. Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition features sharper graphics, richer colors, and additional plots to bolster the game's interactive landscapes. Paired with the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition naturally responds as structures are made, promoting an enveloping virtual reality experience. Released for Meta Quest 2 in April 2022, this game is a management simulator that puts players in the mayor's seat. The VR adaptation of Paradox Interactive's hit city-builder Cities: Skylines, Cities: VR enables players to craft scenic scapes from the ground up. Build sleepy neighborhood suburbs, bustling downtown areas, and much more – all while experiencing complete immersion in both birds-eye and street views."

"Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition will let players create huge metropolises and watch them come alive – all the way from the bustling streets to a bird's eye view in a smooth experience," said Andrea Wästlund, Senior Producer at Fast Travel Games. "We've been able to make the game look and play great thanks to Sony's support, the power of the PlayStation 5, and the unique features of PSVR2. We can't wait to see both Cities: Skylines veterans and players new to the city-building genre breaking ground when the game launches!"