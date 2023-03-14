Citizen Sleeper Announces Third DLC Episode For March 30th Citizen Sleeper will be getting an all new DLC episode at the end of the month, along with the release of the PlayStation version.

Fellow Traveller and Jump Over the Age have announced there will be a brand new DLC episode coming to Citizen Sleeper on March 30th. The move is part of the dev's content roadmap that they've been planning out since the game was released, offering up free content to players who chose to buy their game. The latest addition will be called Episode: PURGE, and it has been designed to take you down a much darker path than you may have expected. On top of this news, PlayStation players will also be able to get in on the game as they will finally get their version of the game on March 31st for both PS4 and PS5. What's more, you won't need to wait for any content as all of the DLC that has been released, including the new one, will be included automatically in the PlayStation version. You can read more about the next DLC below as we wait for it to drop in the next two weeks.

"With the release of Episode: PURGE, Citizen Sleeper's three-episode post-launch DLC expansion is now complete, and the game has even more to offer with a thrilling late-game storyline that delivers an immersive new narrative arc introducing additional characters, lore, and locations. Players returning to Erlin's Eye might even find themselves running into some familiar faces! Episode: PURGE will be distributed for free across all platforms to anyone who already owns or has access to Citizen Sleeper via an update. Citizen Sleeper follows your journey as the Sleeper, a digitized human consciousness in an artificial body, on the run from a megacorp who wants their property back. Washed-up on a lawless, derelict space station called Erlin's Eye, it's up to you to survive. Explore the station, choose your friends, escape your past and change your future."