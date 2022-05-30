City Of Gangsters Adds Major Expansion With Political Aspirations

Kasedo Games has revealed a brand new expansion for City Of Gangsters as you get involved in politics with Shadow Government content. This is basically your chance to revisit the political corruption of the 1920s as you will control city politicians as the mafia to manipulate laws in order to benefit your organization. This will essentially be a major change to the way you normally lay the game as you graduate from just breaking laws for your own games to having a direct influence on them being created. And you'll be doing it on the biggest map made for the game to date as you get the Prohibition Era version of New York City. We have more info below as the DLC will launch on June 15th.

With all new mechanics, finance successful election campaigns with your ill-gotten gains and use your control over large swaths of the city to ensure high turnout of voters who know exactly which ballots to cast. Just make sure you're backing the right horses in the elections. Because if you lose, your opponents will remember. Once the local city council members are your puppets, you can pull on their strings to get them to enact – or repeal – various city laws that can help your outfit or hurt your opponents. The benefits of controlling political power will only increase as your grasp on the city council tightens. Who knows how far you'll climb? Maybe one day you'll even get to pick the mayor of the whole city.

Alongside the release of 'Shadow Government' expansion comes five new outfit packs which add patriotic content to gangs of various nationalities; German, English, Italian, Polish and Irish. New skills, operations, vehicles, missions, national colors/symbols and legacy goals are added in the different outfit packs to strengthen your national pride as you go about increasing your power across American cities.