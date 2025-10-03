Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dipplin, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Dipplin Debuts In Pokémon GO For Harvest Festival 2025

Dipplin, Hydrapple, and the new Syrupy Apples item will be introduced in Pokémon GO for the first time during this year's Harvest Festival.

Article Summary Dipplin and Hydrapple debut in Pokémon GO during the Harvest Festival 2025 event in October.

Use Applin Candy and new Syrupy Apples to evolve Applin into Dipplin and then Hydrapple.

Miltank, Combee, Smoliv, and Applin feature as wild spawns, with increased Shiny chances for some.

Enjoy event bonuses, new Field Research, Collection Challenges, and paid Timed Research rewards.

Pokémon GO has announced full details for the first of its Spooky Season events… the Harvest Festival. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Harvest Festival 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, October 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, October 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Dipplin and Hydrapple will be introduced in Pokémon GO for the first time. Evolution details: You can use 200 Applin Candy and 20 Syrupy Apples to evolve Applin into Dipplin. You can evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple using 400 Applin Candy and by catching seven Dragon-type Pokémon with Dipplin as your buddy.

Dipplin and Hydrapple will be introduced in Pokémon GO for the first time. Shiny release: There will be no new Shinies released.

There will be no new Shinies released. Wild Spawns: Miltank (can be Shiny), Combee (can be Shiny), Smoliv (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Applin.

Miltank (can be Shiny), Combee (can be Shiny), Smoliv (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Applin. Event bonuses: Apples: Beginning during the Harvest Festival event, you might discover Syrupy Apples! Apples have an increased chance of appearing at PokéStops with active Mossy Lure Modules, and tapping on them" will award Sweet Apples, Tart Apples, Syrupy Apples, or encounters with Pokémon—including Applin, if you're lucky! 2× Candy for catching Pokémon with Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pumpkaboo and Shiny Smoliv. Increased chance for apples to appear at PokéStops with an active Mossy Lure Module. Field Research: Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), Applin, and Smoliv (can be Shiny). Collection Challenges: Mossy Lure Module, Stardust, Syrupy Apples, and encounters with Applin.

Paid Timed Research: A $4.99 Paid Timed Research will be available during the event. It will include: 2× Mossy Lure Module duration Increased chance to receive Berries from PokéStops—including Silver Pinap Berries and Golden Razz Berries. 30 Silver Pinap Berries Three Mossy Lure Modules Encounters with Applin More Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

A $4.99 Paid Timed Research will be available during the event. It will include:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!