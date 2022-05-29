Clanfolk Will Be Coming To Early Access In Mid-July

Indie developer and publisher MinMax Games confirmed this past week that they will be releasing Clanfolk into Steam Early Access in July. This game is a life simulator that has been set up for you to take on the role of a colonist in the Scottish highlands. You'll need to do your part to help raise the town from nothing while taking care of your own family and more. Not just survive where there was no town before, but also thrive and expand. As well as expand your own legacy as you have children, wed them off, and see them grow and thrive in their own way while you continue to do your part on your own terms. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on July 14th.

Clanfolk is intentionally challenging and is designed to test players as winter approaches. Food will initially be plentiful and the nights warm until the seasons change and resources begin to dwindle. With procedurally generated maps, players will need to find the perfect location to put down roots if their Clan is to thrive.

Each member of your Clan has their own behavior traits that directly impacts how each character lives their life in your colony. Some will be afraid of the dark, meaning that bedrooms should be well lit to get better sleep, while others will have a high metabolism so they'll eat more food but also work and move faster. Managing this, alongside the maintenance of your homestead, is key to not only surviving but also building strong relations with neighboring Clans.

With fully simulated weather conditions and seasons, each day in the Scottish highlands is unique. As you clear the land and build your homestead exactly how you choose you'll need to juggle a complex hierarchy of needs that governs how your Clanfolk live their lives. This will ultimately determine whether you last through the winter. Played across generations, from birth until death, Clanfolk's depth and scope is vast, granting players complete control over their experience and how they manage their survival. Will you survive the winter?