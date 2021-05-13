Clash Of Chefs VR Has Been Announced For Oculus Quest

Flat Hill Games revealed today that they will be releasing Clash Of Chefs VR out of Early Access onto the Oculus Quest this year. The game has already been released back in late 2018 into Early Access, and it's been a bit of a slow development cycle to get everything out as a fully released title. But now we know we'll be seeing it released sometime this Summer. The game will be having you prepare American, Italian, and Japanese recipes as quickly as possible as you build up your skills across 80 different single-player levels. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for a proper date.

"Oculus Quest's catalog is hyper-curated to ensure a high degree of player satisfaction and great return on investment for developers," says Adrian Djura, CEO and Founder of Flat Hill Games. "We're proud that our virtual food frenzy, Clash of Chefs VR, will soon be featured among other quality titles on the headset's platform."

Clash of Chefs VR is a virtual reality cooking game. Prepare the tastiest meals the fastest you can and serve hungry customers. Enjoy many levels, practise your cooking skills. Test your skills in the world known kitchens, each featuring various recipes and challenging single player levels. Beat the rival chef in online or asynchronous multiplayer. As players begin mastering the culinary arts, customers will demand increasingly complex dishes. Fans must carefully measure bacon on burgers, beans in burritos, shredded cheese in pasta bowls, and noodles in ramen if they hope to earn a top spot on the leaderboard and become one of the world's best virtual chefs. Of course, players are welcome to smash plates over a waiter's head or toss ingredients in their opponent's face whenever they want to spice up the food fight.